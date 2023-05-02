New Citroen C3 2023-2024, a turning point city car for the whole Group and at a very attractive price

Citroen C3 2023-2024 it is a significant evolution compared to the previous version and will usher in a new era for the Citroen brand, in close collaboration with the Stellantis group and the Fiat brand. A strong synergy between the new Citroen C3 and the future Fiat Panda is expected.

It remains to be seen which ones innovations will be introduced in these expected models. Let’s take stock of the situation on the next release of the city car:

This is how the Citroen C3 2023-2024 city car is renewed

Citroen C3 2023-2024 interesting not only for the price

Citroen CEO Vincent Cobée provided insight into the future of the French brand, which will be influenced by the recent Oli concept and will be present in new models, already from the new Citroen C3. While Cobée hasn’t given any details about the marque’s future plans, it’s assumed the C3 will be there next Citroen to get to the market. A rendering that is making the rounds on the web shows what the car could look like when it is presented in 2024.

Citroen Oli it would therefore be the main influence of the future cars of the French house. The new Citroen C3 could thus be based on Stellantis CMP/e-CMP platformwhich means it will be fully electrified for the first time, alongside petrol engines to reduce costs. The car will be revealed later in 2023 and goes on sale in early 2024, with the new Citroen badging giving an indication of the styling of future models.

Cobée stated that the design language of Citroen will increasingly be characterized by smooth surfaces and sharp technical elements. The standard equipment of the new Citroen C3 2023 should include such features as an audio system, an air conditioning system, a metallic paint, Led headlights, cruise control, side airbags, head airbags, Bluetooth connectivity, lane departure warning , traffic sign recognition, height-adjustable driver’s seat, electric front windows, electric rear-view mirrors, outside temperature indicator and digital terrestrial radio.

The optional principali they will include alloy wheels, light sensors, rain sensors, blind spot monitoring, electric rear windows and power fold mirrors. There new Citroen C3 it will represent a significant change from the current version and usher in a new era for Citroen, which will share many things with the Fiat brand within the Stellantis group.

The next generation of Citroen C3, scheduled for 2023, will be available in both thermal and fully electric versions. The internal combustion variant will be equipped with an 83 HP 1.2 PureTech monoblock, while the all-electric release will be offered in two power levels, 60 and 80 kW respectively. There will be two lithium battery options available, 40 or 50 kWh, offering up to 400 kilometers of range.

The new C3 will have a renewed design, characterized by theeliminating air bumps, with the aim of achieving greater elegance and a more premium positioning. This choice will allow for two styling variations, one more sophisticated and the other with side guards to give a more adventurous look. The city car will keep the size of the current generationbut an evolution of the driving position is expected, but we await an official announcement for further details.

The competitive starting price should be around 14,000 euros.

