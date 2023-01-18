Thanks to funding from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, a climbing wall will be built in the former Osoppo barracks in Udine, with an indoor structure and an outdoor wall.

“The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, within the ambit of the law for concertation, has allocated two million euros for the construction, within the area of ​​the former Osoppo barracks in Udine, of the climbing gym, for which it was recently approved the technical and economic feasibility project”, explained the deputy mayor and councilor for public works of the municipality of Udine, Loris Michelini.

“It is an ambitious project for all fans of this discipline, which has recently become Olympic. Specifically, the climbing wall will host three specialties: the roped one, the one based on speed and the one dedicated to difficulty, but always in maximum safety”.

“There will also be educational areas for children and teenagers, places dedicated to hospitality, services, technical activities, plant maintenance but also to conferences and meetings”.

It will not be just a climbing gym that will be born in the former Osoppo barracks in Udine: there will be space for events, competitions and courses. “The gymnasium will also be used for firefighters’ exercises and for all the craft activities that require qualifying courses. A flight of steps will also be built from which the public will be able to watch the athletes climb the opposite wall as well as film and documentary screenings”.

Project rendering of the climbing gym that will be built in the former Osoppo barracks in Udine

The Udine climbing gym project

The rock structure will be 18 meters high, six of which will be built underground so as not to go beyond the urban limits of the area.

Inside the sports facility, an artificial landscape with plants that will recall a mountain environment will be recreated with excavated materials and games for children will be installed.

The building will be made with sustainable materials and will be largely covered by photovoltaic panels.

The one scheduled in Udine will not be just a gym indoor climbing: there will also be a wall, surrounded by greenery, for outdoor climbing.

The total value of the work is 3.2 million euros.

