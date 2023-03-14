PHV – The Dialysis Partner Patient Home Care Charitable Foundation

Bad Homburg in front of the height (ots)

After a total of three rounds of negotiations, ver.di and the non-profit dialysis provider Patient Home Care (PHV) have reached a new wage agreement in tough but constructive talks.

The standard wages for the approximately 2000 PHV employees in care and administration will therefore increase in two steps by a total of six percent; initially by two percent on July 1, 2023 and by a further four percent on January 1, 2024. In addition, all employees will receive an inflation compensation bonus of EUR 1,350 for 2023. The collective agreement runs until June 30, 2024.

First of all, a deal failed in November last year, since ver.di already needed a collectively agreed increase in remuneration in 2023 in addition to a one-off payment, but PHV did not see itself in a position to make this. The reason for this is that the non-profit foundation PHV finances its dialysis services, including the salaries of its employees, via the dialysis cost flat rate (Chapter 40.14 EBM). These were introduced in 2002 and have never been increased in the last 20 years until December 2022. On December 14th, 2022, the evaluation committee, consisting of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, decided for the first time to increase the dialysis flat rates by two percent as of January 1st, 2023.

The Association of German Kidney Centers (DN) eV, the non-profit KfH Board of Trustees for Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation eV and the non-profit PHV Foundation had been in many discussions with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the health insurance companies and their associations for years, in favor of an increase in the dialysis cost flat rate – which is now long overdue deployed. Against the background of the recently even more massive cost increases in all areas, the health insurance companies could be persuaded in December 2022 to agree to an increase of two percent within the framework of the general increase in points for the other services of the EBM. At the same time, however, it was made clear in the resolution that this increase does not constitute a precedent for further increases in subsequent years.

“In the third round of negotiations, this increase in the flat-rate fee by two percent gave us somewhat greater, albeit still limited, scope for tariff adjustments,” says Claudia Straub, CEO of PHV.

“In order to be able to continue to pay our nursing staff a competitive salary in the years to come, it is urgently necessary to make the flat-rate dialysis costs dynamic in the long term. The shortage of nursing staff is also a major challenge for us,” Straub continued. “The evaluation committee must now create reliable framework conditions for financing.”

