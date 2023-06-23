New comic Allertoons – food allergies explained simply

Mönchengladbach – The new guide “The Adventures of Allertoons” playfully conveys the topic of food allergies in comic form.

The adventurer Matt and his horse Monty suddenly meet the Allertoons during their many travels. These are, for example, Eggman, the funny chicken, Blobby, the pubic fish, Glutenia the dancing ear of wheat or Peat, the peanut cowboy. They explain to Matt what food allergies are. The comic is richly illustrated with funny drawings.

Food allergies in children are increasing. Unfortunately, this also includes the severe forms, with a risk of an anaphylactic, i.e. allergic shock.

Therefore, the German Allergy and Asthma Association developed this guide together with Stephanie Bonaventura, herself the mother of a child with food allergies and creator of Allertoons. It aims to teach children what it means to have a food allergy and how best to protect yourself and your friends.

Knowing more, providing serious information about possible risks and talking about them together can reduce fear and worry. Education and communication offer protection for children with food allergies and everyone who cares for them – and also make an important contribution to the topic of inclusion.

The German Allergy and Asthma Association offers parents and teams in day-care centers and schools a wide range of information – whether online or in print – on food allergies and anaphylaxis.

To order free of charge at:

German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)

At the Eickesmühle 15-19. 41238 Moenchengladbach

Tel.: 0 21 66 64 788 20

E-Mail: [email protected]