Home » New concept for care TÜV
Health

New concept for care TÜV

by admin

Updated Brochure “Guide to Care”

After the services for those in need of care and their relatives were noticeably improved with the first care strengthening law that came into force at the beginning of the year, the “Guide to care – everything you need to know about care and the new care strengthening law” is now available in an updated new edition free of charge order available.

The “Guide to Care” is a valuable companion for those in need of care, their relatives and caregivers. The brochure provides an overview of the benefits of long-term care insurance. It explains important legal regulations for care at home and lists criteria for the selection of a suitable care facility. Central questions are answered such as: What is changing in home, outpatient and inpatient care? How is the financing of care strengthened?

The “Care Guide” can be ordered and downloaded from the BMG’s website in the Service section under the menu item Publications. For more information on care, see www.pflegestaerkungsgesetz.de and www.bundesgesundheitsminister.de/pflege

See also  Medicine test 2022: what time do the anonymous scores come out tomorrow

You may also like

shooting in Alabama, Pennsylvania and Kentucky

they are not what you think

Misano, tragedy on the circuit dedicated to Marco...

Moto2 GP Austin: Acosta wins, overtaking Arbolino in...

Loxosceles Spider: This eight-legged creature rots the skin

LIVE The MotoGP GP from Austin: the start...

”Lomagna Si-Cura”: success at meetings on health and...

Clean fly screens: effective methods with home remedies!

Trade, financial and critical agreements on the US...

Influenza: Can Keeping An Onion In Your Stockings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy