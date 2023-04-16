New concept for care TÜV

Updated Brochure “Guide to Care”

After the services for those in need of care and their relatives were noticeably improved with the first care strengthening law that came into force at the beginning of the year, the “Guide to care – everything you need to know about care and the new care strengthening law” is now available in an updated new edition free of charge order available.

The “Guide to Care” is a valuable companion for those in need of care, their relatives and caregivers. The brochure provides an overview of the benefits of long-term care insurance. It explains important legal regulations for care at home and lists criteria for the selection of a suitable care facility. Central questions are answered such as: What is changing in home, outpatient and inpatient care? How is the financing of care strengthened?

The “Care Guide” can be ordered and downloaded from the BMG’s website in the Service section under the menu item Publications. For more information on care, see www.pflegestaerkungsgesetz.de and www.bundesgesundheitsminister.de/pflege