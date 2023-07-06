New confirmed biomarker for early diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. « Medicine in the Library

New confirmed biomarker for early diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

One studio conducted by researchers from the Department of Neurology of MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna has shown for the first time that the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) can be significantly improved by further measuring the thickness of the retinal layers in the eye.

The use of the procedure, which is already available at the departments of MedUni Vienna and the Vienna University Hospital, helps detect the condition at an early stage and predict its progression more accurately. This can lead to a decisive increase in the possibility of better patient outcomes. The results were published in the journal Neurology.

The researchers used a procedure known as optical coherence tomography (OCT) to measure the thickness of the retinal layer. An imaging method using infrared light, OCT allows for the generation of high-resolution three-dimensional images of extremely thin tissue layers measuring only a few micrometers (1 µm is 1/1,000 of a millimeter). OCT is also a tool for diagnosing and evaluating the progression of eye diseases such as glaucoma.

“We have identified a new biomarker for the diagnosis of MS, namely the thickness of the retinal layer, which can be likened to a window on the brainsaid Bsteh, summarizing the study’s key finding. In the next phases of the research, the focus will be on the importance of retinal layer thickness in measuring responses to MS treatment.

Read abstract of the article:

Diagnostic Performance of Adding the Optic Nerve Region Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography to the Diagnostic Criteria for MS

Gabriel Bsteh, Harald Hegen, Patrick Altmann, Michael Auer, Klaus Berek, Franziska Di Pauli, Barbara Kornek, Nik Krajnc, Fritz Leutmezer, Stefan Macher, Paulus Rommer, Karin Zebenholzer, Gudrun Zulehner, Tobias Zrzavy, Florian Deisenhammer, Berthold Pemp, Thomas Berger

Neurology

Source: Department of Neurology at MedUni Vienna

