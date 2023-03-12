Home Health New contact point for refugees with disabilities and those in need of care from Ukraine
New contact point for refugees with disabilities and those in need of care from Ukraine

The Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Health have created a new contact point for people with disabilities and those in need of care who have fled Ukraine. With the German Red Cross, a partner with relevant expertise and the necessary contact networks was found to be in charge. Forward-looking planning of suitable offers of help is necessary in order to be able to cover the often complex need for help depending on the individual case.

