New Corona variant in the XBB clan: that’s what we know about Bellatrix

In many parts of the world, the XBB clan has taken over the Corona events. The omicron variants of the corona virus have prevailed against the predecessors such as BA.5. The “Fastest of the XBB Clan” so far was Acrux. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently added this variant, XBB.2.3, to its watch list. The experts see “characteristics that indicate an increased capacity for infection”. A new star is already shining in the corona variant sky: XBB.1.22, called Bellatrix.

Where is Bellatrix already common?

The earliest specimen was found in New South Wales, Australia, in late November. Data visualizer Mike Honey once again shares an animated map on Twitter. It shows the distribution of the Bellatrix variant around the world.

Their success has been limited in Indonesia (5 percent) and Singapore (4 percent), Honey writes. But recently, China (9 percent) has seen rapid growth.

XBB.1.22 has also been detected in Germany, for example in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Why is the XBB.1.22 variant called Bellatrix?

The currently circulating XBB lines are getting nicknames due to mutations and traits (immune escape, ACE2 binding, etc.), growth advantage, and remarkable distribution. The new nickname system uses astronomical names to convey information about ancestry. The explains T. Ryan Gregory Canadian evolutionary and genomic biologist and Professor in the Department of Integrative Biology and the Biodiversity Institute of Ontario at the University of Guelph.

The representatives of the ” World Health Network ” explain the background to the new system: “Astronomical names are numerous and can be assigned in such a way that they indicate variants that are not apparent with Greek letters or PANGO alias names.” In this specific case from Bellatrix this means:

Begins with AH = BA.2 ancestry

The name contains an R in the name = a recombinant or a progeny of a recombinant.

Gregory betont that the name explicitly does not refer to the Harry Potter character of the same name, but to the third brightest star in the Orion constellation. It also remains to be seen whether the WHO classifies Bellatrix, like Acrux, as a “variant under observation”. Acrux has been on this list since May 17th.

What other XBBs are already circulating?

Nicknamed XBBs so far:

XBB.1.5 – Octopus (before the new naming system)

XBB.1.9 – Hyperion

XBB.1.16 – Arcturus

XBB.1.22 – Bellatrix

XBB.2.3 – Acrux

All but the new moniker XBB.1.22 are either variants under observation (VUMs) or variants of interest (VOIs), according to the WHO. Gregory also recalls that all of the variants listed above are descended from XBB (Gryphon), which resulted from a recombination between BJ.1 and BM.1.1.1 (aka BA.2.10.1.1 x BA.2.75.3.1.1.1). is.

What mutations does Bellatrix bring with it?

XBB.1.22 complements the spike 486P mutation. Bellatrix includes several sub-lines, so far three children of XBB.1.22.1 have been classified according to Honey.

How dangerous are the XBBs?

Even if the corona virus mutates continuously, the danger does not change at the same time. So far, there hasn’t been any evidence of any of the XBB variants, which include Acrux, Bellatrix, and Arcturus, as having a more disease-causing ability compared to their predecessor lines. While classifying XBB.1.16 as a Variant of Interest (VOI), the World Health Organization writes: “The global risk assessment for XBB.1.16 is low compared to XBB.1.5 and the other variants currently in circulation, as of this writing and with available ones Evidence.” While growth benefits and immune escape traits have been observed in different countries and against different immune backgrounds, no changes in severity have been reported. A slight increase in bed occupancy was recorded in India and Indonesia. However, the levels are much lower than previous variant waves.