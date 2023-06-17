“New course already started”. Then he stings Donnarumma and Acerbi

ENSCHEDE (OLLANDA) – “Does an era close tomorrow? I can say that the new path has already begun, we reached the Nations League finals with a young group. Then there are various youth competitions and we have left some players in the under team to try to qualify for the Olympics. The road has already been taken“. The coach of the national team told Sky, Robert Mancinion the eve of the final for the third place of the Nations League against theWhenscheduled for tomorrow at 3pm in Enschede.

Mancini: “Italy? I’m happy to be the coach”

“Unfortunately – continues the blue coach, ready to revolutionize the starting eleven againstWhen – there was the interlude of the World Cup, where we went out undeservedly, and it was the only negative moment, but we made it to the final phase of the Nations for two consecutive years, even if we wanted to win“. Then an assessment of the five-year adventure on the blue bench: “Sand one is the national coach and is happy in spite of everything, then one is unhappy if one loses a game“, points out Mancini.





Mancini stings Acerbi and Donnarumma:





Mancini on Garcia at Napoli: “Fortunately they have hired the coach…”

On the rumors that they wanted him near the bench of Napoli, Mancini he replies like this: “Scourageous after the defeat to Spain? Luckily Napoli has taken on the coachotherwise… I was sorry for losing and not making it to the final, but everything is as before“. The blue coach then announces the use of retegui against the ‘Orange‘: “Of course he will play, one match was scheduled for one, the players are tired and there will be some substitutions – reveals the coach in the press conference – Tomorrow is always an important international match, even if it doesn’t count for first place we will play to win“.

Mancini on the senators: “Bonucci? An important player but…”

About the choices he will make Mancini in the near future, especially concerning the confirmation of the ‘senators‘ blues, the coach replies as follows: “If we qualified for these finals it means that the project has already started. But in this phase of the end of the season there was also the under 20 World Cup and there are the under 21 European Championships, and someone I had to leave. I had Bastoni, who fell ill the day before departure. Bonucci – points out Mancini – He made a mistake but he was always an important player, then it is clear that everything ends, it applies to every player“.

At the end of the match lost against the Spain, Unripe e Donnarumma they claimed not to enjoy”more like before“. Surprise statements, received with perplexity from Mancini who replied to his players thus: “I don’t know if they really said these words: they didn’t say them to me, I’ll ask them. However, beyond the tiredness of the end of the season, if they don’t enjoy it, it’s a problem. To me, as soon as I get to a stadium like this – underlines the blue coach – on a pitch like this, you feel like playing football. You always have to have fun, if so they should have told me first…“.