New courses and events at the Academy for Holistic Medicine

Next free information evening

When: Monday, January 22, 2024, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m

Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Regardless, you are always at one free trial lessons warmly invited! Simply call us at Tel. 06221 – 404507 an.

Naturopathy curriculum 2023

The naturopathy teaching program is an integral part of the naturopath courses. It can also be booked separately as a “natural healing course” for those interested in naturopathy.

Medically certified practical course in injection techniques

Lecturer: Gert Dorschner, specialist in general medicine, emergency medicine, naturopathy, doctor. Head of the AfG

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine HD, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fee: €160 including script + extensive injection material “let yourself be surprised…!”

10% multi-booking discount for AfG students

Compact course to become a naturopath

700 hours over 6 months

for those with academic or medical training with an optimized teaching program for exam preparation including exam-relevant natural healing topics!

This offer also includes an insight into all other natural healing topics as part of the natural healing teaching program.

Start: Monday, January 8th, 2024

Class times: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Mon, Tue + Thu, Fri)

Wo: In the new “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Lecturers: Top teaching team from AfG Heidelberg

Course fee: €6500 if paid in advance or €1140 per month. x 6 installments

With its compact courses to become a naturopath and HP-Psychotherapy-HPG, the AfG HD specializes in supra-regional participants who want a practice-oriented and certified full training at the highest level (exam pass rate 80-90%) that is optimized in terms of price-performance ratio and with maximum efficiency and in the shortest possible time and want to complete it in a unique atmosphere.

Certified specialist qualification block course

Modern hypnosis therapy

Lecturer: Gabriele Brudermüller, alternative practitioner, qualified business economist, Mannheim

When: Spring 2024

(over 10 days, daily 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat/Sun free)

Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fee: €1400 including script

5% early bird discount when registering up to 2 months before the start of the course

10% multi-booking discount for AfG students

Certified specialist training

Acupuncture & Traditional Chinese Medicine

350 hours (45 minutes each) on 50 afternoons over 15 months with basic (140 hours) and postgraduate studies (210 hours) including 7 hours of internship internships

When: Spring 2024

Class times: Wednesdays, 3-9 p.m. on 50 evenings

over 15 months

Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fees:

Basic course: € 1,680 (or € 295 / month x 6 installments) Advanced course: € 2520 (or € 365 / month x 9 installments) Total course: € 3975 (or € 395 /Mon. x 12 installments)

A single Wednesday course costs € 100.-

10% multi-booking discount for AfG participants

