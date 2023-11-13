Home » New courses and events at the Academy for Holistic Medicine
New courses and events at the Academy for Holistic Medicine

by admin
New courses and events at the Academy for Holistic Medicine

Heidelberg – your medically run and certified alternative practitioner school

Next free information evening

When: Monday, January 22, 2024, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m
Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Regardless, you are always at one free trial lessons warmly invited! Simply call us at Tel. 06221 – 404507 an.

Naturopathy curriculum 2023

The naturopathy teaching program is an integral part of the naturopath courses. It can also be booked separately as a “natural healing course” for those interested in naturopathy.
Further information can be found here on our website or directly by calling 06221 – 404507.

Medically certified practical course in injection techniques

Lecturer: Gert Dorschner, specialist in general medicine, emergency medicine, naturopathy, doctor. Head of the AfG

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m
Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine HD, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fee: €160 including script + extensive injection material “let yourself be surprised…!”
10% multi-booking discount for AfG students

Compact course to become a naturopath

700 hours over 6 months

for those with academic or medical training with an optimized teaching program for exam preparation including exam-relevant natural healing topics!
This offer also includes an insight into all other natural healing topics as part of the natural healing teaching program.

Start: Monday, January 8th, 2024
Class times: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Mon, Tue + Thu, Fri)
Wo: In the new “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg
Lecturers: Top teaching team from AfG Heidelberg

Course fee: €6500 if paid in advance or €1140 per month. x 6 installments
With its compact courses to become a naturopath and HP-Psychotherapy-HPG, the AfG HD specializes in supra-regional participants who want a practice-oriented and certified full training at the highest level (exam pass rate 80-90%) that is optimized in terms of price-performance ratio and with maximum efficiency and in the shortest possible time and want to complete it in a unique atmosphere.

Certified specialist qualification block course
Modern hypnosis therapy

Lecturer: Gabriele Brudermüller, alternative practitioner, qualified business economist, Mannheim

When: Spring 2024
(over 10 days, daily 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sat/Sun free)
Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fee: €1400 including script
5% early bird discount when registering up to 2 months before the start of the course
10% multi-booking discount for AfG students

Certified specialist training
Acupuncture & Traditional Chinese Medicine

350 hours (45 minutes each) on 50 afternoons over 15 months with basic (140 hours) and postgraduate studies (210 hours) including 7 hours of internship internships

When: Spring 2024
Class times: Wednesdays, 3-9 p.m. on 50 evenings
over 15 months
Wo: “Seminar Center at Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fees:

Basic course: € 1,680 (or € 295 / month x 6 installments) Advanced course: € 2520 (or € 365 / month x 9 installments) Total course: € 3975 (or € 395 /Mon. x 12 installments)
A single Wednesday course costs € 100.-

10% multi-booking discount for AfG participants

Please register using the registration form

