New Covid-19 Variants BA.2.86 and EG.5: What We Know So Far

Italy and the world are seeing an increase in Covid cases, and experts are urging attention to two specific variants that are currently circulating. The BA.2.86 (Pirola) variant, which has been the focus of recent weeks, is unlikely to be the new Omicron variant that emerged in November 2021 and rapidly spread, causing a surge in global infections.

The BA.2.86 variant shares a large number of mutations with the Omicron variant, including one from the now disappeared Delta variant. This similarity has raised concerns at the World Health Organization (WHO), prompting them to include BA.2.86 among the variants under monitoring.

Two independent studies conducted at the University of Peking and the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm suggest that while Pirola is capable of evading the immune response, it is less contagious compared to other circulating variants. These studies have not yet undergone scientific review but are attributed to reputable laboratories and researchers, including Cao Yunlong, recognized by Nature magazine as one of the ten individuals who most influenced the scientific landscape in 2022 due to his research on variants, and Benjamin Murrell, an expert in immunology and virology at Karolinska Institutet. The researchers shared their findings on Twitter.

According to the studies, BA.2.86 is able to partially evade immunity developed through previous infections or vaccines. However, in individuals recently infected, the immune response is not entirely ineffective, suggesting that vaccination may still provide some protection against the new strain of the virus. Additionally, BA.2.86 has a lower ability to spread compared to other variants.

Meanwhile, research published on the bioRxiv platform sheds light on the EG.5 (Eris) variant, which has gained dominance globally and is also growing in Italy. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Eris accounted for 25.8% of infections in mid-August. Research conducted by the University of Tokyo using hamsters suggests that Eris may have an increased ability to infect the lungs, potentially leading to more severe manifestations of Covid-19 in some patients. This hypothesis requires further confirmation, as initially, WHO had ruled out additional risks associated with Eris compared to other circulating variants, but acknowledged the potential for increased infections.

Globally, new cases of Covid-19 have been on the rise for the past few weeks. It started in the Far East, particularly South Korea, and is now spreading in Europe, with a 39% increase compared to a month ago. Italy is experiencing a similar trend, with all indicators showing a rise: a 28.1% increase in positive cases, a 47.7% increase in deaths, and a 1.3% positivity rate for swabs. However, hospitals are not currently reporting signs of strain. Despite this, the upward trend of the pandemic and the presence of variants emphasize the importance of vaccination.

Recently, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved an updated vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, specifically targeting the XBB.1.5 variant, which includes Eris. The vaccine is expected to be available in October and is recommended for elderly and highly frail individuals, pregnant women, healthcare workers, and family members or cohabitants of people with serious frailties. Vaccination remains crucial in combating the evolving threat of Covid-19.

