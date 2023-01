4/10 ©Ansa

How does Gryphon manifest itself? The most common symptoms that characterize it, he writes beraking latest newsare not all that different from the ones we already know: sore throat, cougha runny nose, pains diffuse, sensation of tirednessheadache, in some cases fever. At the moment, however, the available data do not seem to indicate its particular aggressiveness on the organism. In Italy, as reported by the latest ISS monthly bulletin on variants, the sequences present in the Icogen platform relating to Gryphon are equal to 2% of the total

