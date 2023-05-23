New Covid pandemic risk, WHO: “We update vaccines or we won’t make it”

Current anti-Covid vaccines work, but against serious illness and death. Their effectiveness decreases in the case of symptomatic disease. For this reason the WHO (World Health Organization), relaunches saying, in no uncertain terms, that “they must be updated”. The WHO technical advisory group is now intervening on the composition of the vaccines against Covid (TAG-CO-VAC), because, despite the closure of the state of emergency, the infections continue and, above all, it is not excluded that in the future there will be a new pandemic to face.