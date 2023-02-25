If there is a market segment on which Dacia is managing to raise its voice is that of the SUV. Merit of the Duster who had the power to democratize this type of car or make it accessible to everyone and at the same time also desirable due to the low price and appreciable quality. There is therefore a lot of curiosity around the next moves of the brand of Romanian origin:

Dacia is planning the introduction of a new C-segment SUV called Bigster, which will allow the manufacturer to expand its range and establish itself in one market segment. With a length of 4.60 metres, 12 centimeters longer than a Renault Kadjar and 25 centimeters longer than a Duster, it will allow Dacia to compete in the compact segment.

This time the focus is also on the comfort of the occupants, thanks to the presence of seven seats and the use of hybridization technologies. The Dacia Bigster concept car, unveiled during Groupe Renault’s electrification strategy, was a preview of the 2024 production model that will include some of the concept’s distinctive design elements.

The robust structure of the suv, featuring wide fenders and a sculpted bonnet, is meant to show a massive and commanding appearance. The radiator grille will house the new brand logo, symbolizing the evolution of the brand.

At the moment, no official information has been provided on the technical details of the vehicle, but it cannot be excluded that the SUV could be equipped with a 1.2 TCe engine combined with an E-Tech hybridization system. The standard equipment of the Dacia Bigster should include a series of electronic accessories such as electric front windows, manual air conditioning, cruise control, radio and electrically adjustable mirrors.

Il starting price of the Bigster it could be around 25,000 euros, slightly lower than the average cost of segment C vehicles on the market. The launch of the SUV will represent a turning point for the group as Dacia aims to offer a superior quality product by betting on technological innovation and distinctive design.

Dacia Fastback is the name of a rendering created by the Auto-Moto website which imagines the appearance of a potential new Dacia SUV. The hypothetical Dacia Fastback was imagined with electrification technologies, such as the 145 HP hybridization system used on models such as Clio, Captur, Megane and Arkana.

The Dacia brand continues to enjoy a success constantly growing year after year, with Duster and Sandero, in particular in the robust Stepway version, representing the top models. But less popular models like Lodgy or Dokker have a harder time attracting customers. Hence the intention to bet more decisively on SUVs.

To expand your range of vehicles, Dacia therefore aims to develop new models which would go alongside the Spring, the first 100% electric model, and introduce other bodies such as a family SUV. Dacia is therefore called to review its strategy to face the competition and improve sales of less popular models, possibly by adopting advanced propulsion technologies and offering more complete standard equipment.