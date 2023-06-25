New Dacia Bigster and Fastback 2023-2024, the 2 SUVs of the turning point awaiting the renewal of the Dacia Duster

Dacia is ready to introduce two new low-cost SUVs that will complement the renewal of the Dacia Duster. The brand will present a new car belonging to the C segment. It is a model with a length of 4.60 metres, which is 25 centimeters longer than the Dacia Duster, and which has been named Bigster. The second novelty concerns the mysterious Fastback, an all-electric SUV, representing the brand’s second total electrification test after the Dacia Spring. Let’s take stock:

Towards the new Dacia Bigster

Based on the updated information, the new Dacia Bigster 2023-2024 should feature a similar design to the concept that anticipated it. It could offer a lean range of trims, with few dedicated options and packages, following the strategy successfully adopted by the Jogger.

The engine range it is expected to offer several options, starting with a three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available in standard 90PS and 100PS bi-fuel petrol-LPG versions. The next step could include a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, but the option of a diesel engine, especially the 1.5 dCi, is not ruled out.

It is possible that at least one hybrid variant is available, which could use the powertrain full hybrid della Renault Clio, based on a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, capable of delivering a system power of 140 HP. A plug-in version may be considered in the future, though not at launch. In that case, the Bigster could adopt Captur’s rechargeable hybrid system, with an output of 160 HP. The choice will depend on the balance between cost and opportunity.

Despite the differences in size and capacity, Duster e Bigster, both models of the Dacia brand’s SUV range, will share the same platform, the Cmf-B of the Renault-Nissan alliance. It is expected that the starting price of the Bigster could be around 25,000 euros, positioning itself below the average of its reference segment.

What we expect from Dacia Fastback

In its first incarnation, Dacia Fastback presents itself as an elegant 7-seater SUV that aims to challenge, in 2025, a relatively elite segment, including the Peugeot 5008, Nissan X-Trail and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, awaiting the return of the Renault Espace, which will essentially be a model elongated of the Austral. While maintaining affordable prices, Dacia aims to show pragmatism by avoiding any superfluous options, without giving up the essentials.

Could give up a touchscreen centrale to dedicate a single location to the driver’s smartphone. It is possible that the Dacia Fastback will have an electrification option, like its big brother, with a classic 145hp hybrid inherited from Renault, currently used in models such as the Clio, Captur, Megane and Arkana.

Year after year, Dacia continues to be successful. The two top models are Duster and Sandero, especially in their robust Stepway version. Over the years, other models have been introduced to complement the range, such as the Lodgy and Dokker, but have failed to win significant numbers of customers.

To progress, Dacia must therefore review its strategy, and this involves the introduction of new models such as the Spring, the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, but also other bodies such as a family SUV that could take inspiration from this concept. With a length of 4.60 meters, which is 12 centimeters longer than a Renault Kadjar and 25 centimeters longer than a Duster, the Bigster will allow Dacia to enter the compact SUV segment.