Dacia Duster it was conceived at Renault’s research and development center and debuted for the first time at the end of 2009. Subsequently, the vehicle was marketed under the Renault marque on various international markets.

The second generation of the Duster is currently in production, which was anticipated in the summer of 2017. Last year, the vehicle underwent a restyling, while at the same time tests for the third generation are underway. In parallel, they stand intensifying promotional campaigns. All the news:

How to buy Dacia Duster 2023 at half price

At Aldi supermarkets in France, the Dacia Duster is available at 50% discounted price as part of the Dacialdi initiative. This offer allows you to buy the Dacia Duster, which is among the best-selling cars in Italy, at an even cheaper price. Specifically, the Essential ECO-G 100 4×2 version of the Dacia Duster 2023 model can be purchased for 8,995 euros instead of the 15,800 euros in the price list, while the Dacia Duster 2023 Extreme Blue dCi 115 4×4 can be purchased for 12,900 euros instead of 24,000 euros. Aldi is a chain of discount supermarkets also present in Italy, leaving open the possibility that the initiative could also be replicated in our country.

The Dacia range, including the Duster 2023, stands out on the market thanks to its advantageous quality-price ratio. This crossover also has other qualities that make it interesting for motorists, such as a sophisticated design with domed fenders that give a sense of robustness. Dacia Duster 2023 is available in both front-wheel drive and diesel-only 4×4 versions, guaranteeing excellent off-road performance too.

The guide is characterized by discrete steering precision, although a certain body roll is perceptible when cornering, but the soundproofing is not completely satisfactory. As for the engines, the 1.5 diesel engines have excellent responsiveness and very low consumption, while the turbocharged petrol engines such as the three-cylinder 1.0 powered by LPG and the four-cylinder 1.3 with EDC dual-clutch robotised gearbox guarantee excellent performance.

Great expectations for the third generation of Dacia Duster

Analyzing the spy images of the third generation of Dacia Dusterit can be seen how the new crossover will maintain its current proportions and will be designed in line with the larger concept car called Bigster. The front of the car will be completely new, featuring horizontal headlights visually blended with a narrow grille and angular bumper. The wheel arches will be equipped with plastic bearings and will have a more octagonal shape, following the style of the Bigster.

The front door handles they will be replaced by modern natural grip handles, while the rear ones will be integrated into the door pillars. The original Y-shaped headlights will also be carried over from the concept. The license plate niche will be positioned slightly higher than in the current Dacia Duster, and the C-pillars will be more inclined.

The third generation of the Dacia Duster will be built on a new platform called CMF-B, already used by the current Dacia Logan e Sandero and, presented a year and a half ago, by the transversal unit dacia jogger. Under the bonnet will be the 110PS (200Nm) 1.0-litre TCe turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.0-litre Eco-G LPG engine, which runs on both petrol and propane and is capable of developing 100PS (170Nm). Nm). Hybrid versions are planned, as the diesel engine will no longer be in the range. The car is expected at the end of 2024.