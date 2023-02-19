Dacia Duster it’s certainly a successful crossover. Its versatility, its multiple qualities and its simplicity are among the reasons why it has been so positively received in Italy. Since the beginning of its production and after the release of the second generation, many versions of the crossover have been released. It then becomes interesting to understand which version to choose among the different setups and various power supplies that start at an absolutely competitive price of 18,000 euros:

Which power supply to choose for Dacia Duster 2023

Dacia Duster 2023, which set-up to prefer

It may not be that easy to find your way around when it comes to looking for the best version of the Dacia Duster. This vehicle exists today in 2 generations and is available with a wide variety of engines. Scrolling through the crossover’s technical data sheets, many could get confused with the numerous engines offered since its launch in 2010.

If the economy in terms of consumption and emissions is among the purchase criteria, the Duster equipped with the Eco-G engine it’s the best version. This 3-cylinder block has the advantage of being supported by a turbo which allows the vehicle to enjoy a power of 100hp. This new Duster is powered by LPG and petrol. According to the manufacturer’s data, the rate of CO2 released is 108 grams per kilometer with petrol and 122 with LPG.

For those who use the Duster for regularly travel long distances, the new generation crossover in its diesel version is the best option. This Duster benefits from the Diamond brand’s Blue dCi engine technology. The 1.5 L block develops 115 bhp for a combined cycle fuel consumption of approximately 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 127 grams per kilometre.

Who prefers combine power and respect for environmental standards, the Duster’s two 4-cylinder petrol engines are attractive options. The best solution could then be to purchase the Duster equipped with the 130 bhp 1.3 TCe engine block. This engine provides all the power needed to propel the vehicle while maintaining a low fuel consumption of 6.2 liters per 100 kilometres.

Compared to other vehicles in the Dacia range, the transmission mode of Duster is also another attribute to take into account to identify which version is better. Duster is available in two different variants: two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The most attractive version of the Dacia Duster 2023 it is the one that brings together all the characteristics or all the possible features. For the current generation of the Romanian manufacturer’s crossover, this trim level is called Prestige. The level of comfort is high and the brand pays particular attention to the comfort of the passengers. The Media Nav multimedia system and its large 8-inch screen, rear view camera and electric and heated door mirrors are among the equipment available on this version.

If the finish Essential it is the first finishing level of the new Duster, the intermediate level Comfort offers an assortment of features such as black longitudinal roof bars, cruise control, parking assistance with reversing radar and alloy wheels.