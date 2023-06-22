New Dacia Logan 2023-2024, a new and very interesting city car or compact car between Sandero and Jogger

Il Dacia brand is close to experiencing another revolution in its path. After having expanded its range in the SUV segment with the launch of Duster in 2024 and Bigster in 2025, the introduction of a new product on the market is expected in 2026. It is a compact segment C, potentially also available in the raised Stepway, which could be marketed under the name of Dacia Logan.

The next Dacia Logan he will position himself between Sandero and Jogger as an ideal option for families. It is assumed that it will have a length between 430 and 440 cm. This new model could be marketed throughout Europe, possibly with a hatchback body style for Western countries, and could also include an estate and a sedan version for Eastern Europe. The car will feature a higher level of technology than current models and will draw inspiration from the Duster and Bigster. It is likely to include a fully digital dashboard.

The engine range is expected to be fully electrified. There will be 1.2 TCe mild hybrid engines available with a 48V system, which they will offer powers of 110 HP and 130 HP. In addition, two greener versions are planned, a full hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. These could use Renault E-Tech technology, with an aspirated 1.6 engine coupled to 145 HP electric units for the hybrid version and 160 HP for the plug-in version.

It is expected a efficiency improvement and the performance of the batteries, which could guarantee a zero-emissions range of 60-70 km. A high-performance version is unlikely to be introduced.

The debut of the new Dacia Logan could take place by mid-2026, with prices starting at around 20,000 euros.

Not only Dacia Logan 2023-2024 for the brand

Dacia has announced a strategy to expand its product portfolio, focusing on two new models that will be developed on the CMF-B platform of the Renault Nissan Alliance. This flexible platform makes it possible to build cars with lengths between 410 and 460 cm, both with front and all-wheel drive, and will be produced at the industrial sites in Romania and Morocco. The use of this platform allows to obtain internal synergies and to reduce production costs.

Starting in 2024, the new generation of the Dacia Duster it will be produced in the Mioveni plant, in Romania, based on the CMF-B platform. The Mioveni plant has become a reference industrial complex, made up of departments for the bodywork, assembly, mechanics, chassis, a foundry and a logistics platform. Currently, four models of the Dacia brand are produced in Mioveni: Duster, Sandero Stepway, Logan and Jogger.

In 2025, serial production of the Dacia Bigsterseries version of the concept presented in January 2021 during the presentation of the strategic plan Renaulution. The Bigster will be the “big sister” of the Duster, with a length of 460cm and a large interior space. The expected starting price will be around 25,000 euros.

To lighten the production load of the Romanian plant, the range Jogger, including the Hybrid 140 version, will be produced in the Tangier plant in Morocco starting from the second quarter of 2024. The Tangier plant, started in 2012 and specialized in the production of the Sandero, is characterized by carbon emissions and industrial liquid waste equal to zero. Its production lines are suitable for the production of vehicles based on the CMF-B platform.