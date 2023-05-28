New Dacia Spring 2023, the city car evolves with an unprecedented version already on sale at an excellent price

The new unedited edition of the was presented at the Brussels Auto Show city car Dacia Spring, called Extreme, which represents the top model of the range. The Extreme version introduces a new colour, Ardesia Blue, and offers a series of specific aesthetic customizations.

It is predisposed for fast charging, an optional available at a cost of 600 euros, which can revolutionize the experience of many motorists, allowing them to significantly reduce refueling times at public ultrafast stations. Let’s take a closer look:

How the new Dacia Spring 2023 evolves

Dacia Spring 2023 convincing not only for the price

The new Dacia Spring Extreme is distinguished by numerous aesthetic elements that characterize its exterior design. The roof bars, the mirror caps, the logo on the wheels, the Dacia logo on the tailgate and under the light clusters stand out, all of which feature a copper finish. There are topo-pattern stripes on the front doors, inspired by the signature snorkel Dusterpositioned between the doors and the front fenders, and a topographically patterned sill guard.

Inside, note the front sill plates and front mats made of rubber with a topographical motif. The front door panels, the surround of the air vents and the surround of the navigation system are finished with copper details, the same color used for the stitching on the seats. Furthermore, the new Dacia logo is embroidered in relief on the front seats. The Extreme trim of the Spring replaces the Expression level, which was until now chosen by over 80% of private customers.

As for the aesthetic part, the small Dacia Spring Extreme offers the possibility to choose one new elegant Ardesia Blue colourway, which involves a surcharge of 700 euros. This color is embellished with copper-colored details, such as the Dacia lettering on the tailgate, the side mirror caps, the wheel hubcaps, the roof bars, the logo on the front doors and the inserts under the light clusters.

The copper-coloured elements also extend inside the Extreme electric city car, with details present on the doors, the air vents and the infotainment surround. The rubber mats, decorated with a topographical motif, are practical and easily washablewhile the seats are upholstered in Tep fabric with copper-coloured stitching.

In relation to the Dacia’s on-board equipment, the focus is on functionality. Inside the electric city car, we find a 7-inch screen that houses the infotainment system. The graphics could be described as “basic”, but touch response and map directions updates are quick. Are present Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The lights have an automatic function for the position, the side mirrors can be adjusted electrically, as well as the four windows, and there is a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.

Dacia Spring Extreme is equipped with the new Electric 65 engine, which delivers 48 kW (65 HP) and is combined with a reduction gear which amplifies the torque transmitted to the wheels. This allows for faster acceleration and shooting, as well as longer range.

According to the manufacturer, the vehicle can achieve a range of 220 km in the combined cycle and 305 km in the urban cycle, according to the WLTP homologation cycle. The Electric 45 engine (33 kW or 45 HP) is instead reserved for the Essential trim level. Orders for the Dacia Spring Extreme are open with a list price of 23,200 euros and the first deliveries are expected to start in June 2023.