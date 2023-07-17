New Decree Requires Health Centers with Radiology Equipment to Establish Quality and Safety Committees

Title: New Royal Decree Requires Health Centers to Establish Committees for Radiology Equipment Quality and Safety

Introduction:

A new royal decree is set to be approved by the Council of Ministers, requiring all health centers in Spain with radiology equipment to create committees responsible for ensuring the quality and safety of nuclear medicine care units. The decree consolidates the application of the existing European directive and aims to establish the quality criteria demanded by Europe, renewing Spanish legislation in the process. Existing hospitals with such machinery will have a maximum period of six months to comply with the standard.

Creation of Committees for Supervision:

The main novelty of the Ministry of Health‘s project is the establishment of committees that will supervise the radiological equipment in health centers. These committees will consist of representatives from the center’s management and administration, individuals involved in the execution of the quality and safety guarantee program, specialists, technicians, nurses from the nuclear medicine care unit, specialists from the radiophysics unit, and personnel from the hospital radiopharmacy unit, if present. These committees will have various functions, including approving the quality and safety guarantee program, commissioning new equipment or techniques, and monitoring measures to enhance quality and safety in nuclear medicine.

Programs for Quality and Safety Guarantee:

All health centers must have a program to guarantee the quality and safety of radioactive equipment, as mandated by the previous decree being repealed. The program’s objectives include optimizing the use of radiopharmaceuticals and other radioactive substances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, improving radiological protection, and ensuring safety for patients and staff involved in these processes. The programs will be audited by competent health authorities.

Study on Exposure Risk and Continuous Training:

The new decree requires the inclusion of a study on accidental or unintentional exposure risks following national scientific society guidelines. This study will need to be reviewed every two years or as new evidence on procedure risks emerges. Additionally, health centers must employ a hospital radiophysicist and ensure that all personnel in nuclear medicine units receive continuous training by participating in relevant activities.

Protocols for Equipment Maintenance and Documentation:

To keep up with the evolving radiological equipment, protocols for maintenance, acceptance tests, and replacement are outlined in the project. The documentation related to equipment must be retained for at least 30 years after its removal, as opposed to keeping it only during the useful life of the equipment.

Concerns and Impact on Private Centers:

The Council of State has expressed concerns about the economic impact of the decree on private healthcare centers. While the government claims that there will be no impact on the economy, the Council of State believes that the formation of specific commissions may necessitate the hiring of certain professionals in private centers. The decree does not include an estimate of the number of nuclear medicine care units in Spain, but as of May 2023, there were 278 units, with Andalusia having the highest number.

Conclusion:

The upcoming approval of the new royal decree highlights the commitment of Spain to comply with European quality criteria for nuclear medicine care units. The inclusion of committees for supervision, programs for quality and safety guarantee, and protocols for equipment maintenance aims to enhance the overall quality and safety standards in health centers. While concerns have been raised regarding the impact on private centers, the government assures that there will be no significant economic consequences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

