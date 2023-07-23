Title: Innovative Approach and Attention to Detail Sets the Tone for Como Football’s Season Start

Date: Sunday, 23 July 2023

Como City – As the new season gets underway, Como football team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for success. The team’s training camp in Bormio has introduced novel features that demonstrate an innovative approach to preparing for the upcoming challenges.

One noticeable addition to the camp is a mobile gymnasium constructed on the athletics track, complete with a tent to protect the equipment. This convenient facility allows the players to relax and recuperate after intense training sessions. However, for the most arduous workouts, the team still takes advantage of the nearby stable gym.

Under the guidance of coach Moreno Longo, the team is driven by a desire for intensity, as evident from the coach’s perpetually focused gaze. This philosophy has translated into a demanding and exhausting preseason retreat, where even the smallest details carry significant weight. Despite the team’s late return times, leaving little energy for other activities, some players engage in friendly card games to unwind, with Cerri being one of the most avid participants.

However, even the smallest disruptions can have a major impact. In a recent training session of considerable tactical importance, the coach’s instructions were hindered by the intrusive noise emanating from a nearby sawmill. Recognizing the significance of the situation, Longo sent a representative to kindly request the sawmill to suspend operations temporarily, allowing him to effectively convey his tactical lessons to the players. The company responsible for the sawmill graciously acquiesced to the coach’s unusual appeal, briefly halting their activities.

These meticulous efforts exemplify the team’s commitment to leaving no detail unattended. Como football is determined to start the season on the right foot and build a foundation for success. The combination of innovative facilities and unwavering attention to detail has set the stage for a promising start to the campaign.

