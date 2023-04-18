Home » new device for administering an immunotherapy drug. « Medicine in the Library
new device for administering an immunotherapy drug.

Pancreatic cancer: new device for administering an immunotherapy drug.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 18, 2023

The scientists of Houston Methodist Research Instituteunder the guidance of Corrine Ying Xuan Chua and Alessandro Grattoni, have designed a new implantable device, the size of a grain of rice, aimed at administering an immunotherapy drug.

The administration of immunotherapy drugs has been shown to significantly extend the life expectancy of patients, but these methods are delivered throughout the body, so they can cause side effects and discomforts that often last for a long time, compromising the quality of life of the sick.

In this work the researchers delivered the immunotherapy drug directly into the tumor with a device smaller than a grain of rice. Trial in a mouse model to evaluate efficacy and tolerability resulted in tumor shrinkage at a dose four times lower than traditional systemic immunotherapy treatment.
This result – osserva Xuan Chua – implies that local treatment with immunotherapy was able to activate the body’s immune response, fighting cancer cells in the rest of the body as well”.

Our goal is to transform the way cancer is treated. We consider this device a viable approach to minimally invasively and effectively penetrate pancreatic cancer, allowing for more targeted therapy using fewer drugs.”said Alessandro Grattoni, Ph.D., corresponding author and chair of the Department of Nanomedicine at the Houston Methodist Research Institute.

Read the full text of the article:
Sustained Intratumoral Administration of Agonist CD40 Antibody Overcomes Immunosuppressive Tumor Microenvironment in Pancreatic Cancer
Liu, H.-C., Davila Gonzalez, D., Viswanath, DI, Vander Pol, RS, Saunders, SZ, Di Trani, N., Xu, Y., Zheng, J., Chen, S.-H. , Chua, CYX, Grattoni, A.
Adv. Sci. 2023, 10, 2206873.

See also  Beware of low platelets - here's what could happen

Source: Houston Methodist Research Institute

