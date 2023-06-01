New diagnostic method for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease | > – News

Status: 05/30/2023 4:49 p.m The deadly Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease occurs in Germany about 150 to 180 times a year. Researchers from Göttingen have developed a method that can be used to detect the disease in tear fluid.

by Frederik Schulz-Greve

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) affects the brain and, like Alzheimer’s, is caused by altered proteins. The disease leads to death within a few months. There is no therapy so far. The new diagnostic method developed by the researchers from Göttingen can help to better research therapeutic approaches in the future.

National Reference Center monitors CJD cases

The diagnosis can be made with the help of a strip of paper that slowly soaks up tears in the eye. Peter Hermann helped develop the new test procedure. He works at the “National Reference Center for Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies”. Creutzfeldt-Jakob diseases are monitored there throughout Germany: “You have to imagine the symptoms of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease as Alzheimer’s disease in fast motion. What happens in Alzheimer’s disease, i.e. the classic form of dementia, over eight years , can happen over eight weeks or a few months with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Therefore: It is a very rapidly progressing, dramatic clinical picture. As a rule, people die of it after six months.”

So far, altered proteins have been determined using nerve fluid

If Creutzfeldt-Jakob is suspected, a so-called lumbar puncture, a needle prick in the area of ​​the lumbar vertebrae, is currently performed. In the process, cerebrospinal fluid is removed, in which the altered proteins, also known as prions, can be detected. A laborious process. Matthias Schmitz also works at the reference center in Göttingen. He wanted to simplify the test procedure: “The idea for this actually came to me about five years ago, and then we started first. You also have to get the whole thing ethically approved. That took a long time. The aim was to to detect this prion protein in less invasive body fluids, such as tears.”

Detection of the disease even without symptoms

The test can also detect the altered proteins that indicate Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease even if there are no symptoms yet. But because there is no suitable therapy, preclinical diagnostics are ethically questionable, says Matthias Schmitz.

Cheaper testing may help future research

Because of the small number of cases, the economic interest of pharmaceutical companies in therapy research on Creutzfeldt-Jakob is probably very low. The new test procedure is cheaper and less complex, which can help research in the future, precisely because there is currently no therapy. Peter Hermann: “However, if therapeutic approaches are being tried out or perhaps the first ones are already there, it will be all the more important to have tests that are easy to use and can be used earlier. Because then, the principle applies in neurodegenerative diseases – as everywhere in medicine, that the effects of therapeutics, the chances of recovery, simply increase the earlier the therapy is started.”

Future diagnostic method for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s?

And the test may even have significance for other neurodegenerative diseases. The Göttingen researchers assume that the analysis of tear fluid could also be used for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s in the future.

