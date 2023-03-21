New discovery in the water: a scientific study on the greater shearwaters has revealed a new pathology. Here’s what it is.

Biologists and researchers analyzing the animal and vegetable world make truly incredible discoveries. There’s a new discovery that’s affecting them sea ​​birds, who are developing a new disease. What disease is it? This is a new discovery in the water that has never been spotted before – that’s who is at risk.

Plastic pollution: a problem that should not be underestimated

For years, the well-being and marine balance has been threatened by presence of plastic, which does not degrade naturally. Plastic waste, especially bottles, constitute a huge danger for the environmental and planetary ecosystem. Rudeness of people, incivility and ship waste are the main cause of water pollution.

In contact with the saline ocean water, plastic releases dangerous molecules. Microplastics come into contact with the food chain and impact marine life. Despite the high recyclability rates, plastic remains the waste that causes the most damage.

New discovery in the water: “plasticosis”

‘Plasticosis’ is a new disease caused by plastic that is affecting seabirds. New research has revealed that seabirds are suffering from a condition calledplasticosis“. Seabirds are affected by this pathology.

“Rather than being caused by viruses or bacteria, ‘plasticosis’ is caused by small pieces of plastic that inflame the digestive tract of animals. Over time, persistent inflammation causes tissue scarring and deformation, with knock-on effects on growth, digestion and survival.”

Il dottor Alex Bond he claims:

“Birds may look healthy on the outside, but they don’t do well on the inside.”

Thanks to this study, researchers have shown that the consumption of plastic can cause serious damage to digestive system of seabirds. Although plasticosis is known for only one species to date, the extent of plastic pollution could impact human health. The research results were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

Plasticosis: what exactly is this new pathology?

Plasticosis is a type of fibrotic disease. These conditions are caused by a high amount of scarring when an area of ​​the body is repeatedly inflamed and inhibits normal wound healing.

Usually, the temporary scar tissue it forms following an injury and helps strengthen healing. But when the inflammation repeats itself over and over again, an excessive amount of scar tissue could form which reduces the flexibility of the tissues, causing their structure to change.

Scientists discovered this pathology as part of their research on theLord Howe Island, where they have carried out seabird studies over the last decade. Although the island is 600km off the coast of Australia, the team of researchers previously found that shearwaters are the most plastic-contaminated birds in the world, consuming bits of plastic at sea.

Researchers, during their study, discovered that the healing of the proventriculus, the first chamber of the bird’s stomach, was widespread and caused similar wounds in birds. Plasticosis not only affects the digestive system, but could potentially affect other parts of the body, such as the lungs.