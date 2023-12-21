NEW Disney Pixar Parade and Fireworks Show Revealed for 2024

We’ve got big news coming out of Disneyland for 2024!

Disneyland

We can’t wait to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and see the return of Fantasmic!, along with the general excitement the park always brings in 2024, but now we have a new daytime parade and new scenes for a fireworks show to look forward to!

Disneyland has announced that Pixar Fest will come to Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024and during that time, you can experience a new daytime parade: “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”

You can watch this parade in Disney California Adventure and see plenty of your favorite characters, like Mei, Abby, Priya, Miriam, and even 4*Town from Turning Red.

At night, you can watch the returning fireworks show, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.” However, it’s returning with some added scenes!

Some of the added scenes, according to the concept art, are from Pixar’s Coco and Up. We can’t wait to see this show again!

