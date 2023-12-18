Home » New doctors’ strike against the measure: “Public healthcare is a trough for private individuals and the government does not keep its commitments”
New doctors’ strike against the measure: “Public healthcare is a trough for private individuals and the government does not keep its commitments”

Doctors to Strike Again to Defend National Health System

Less than two weeks after their last strike, doctors are set to fold their arms once again in protest against the Meloni government’s budget law and what they see as the ongoing looting of the National health system.

Scheduled to begin at midnight on Monday, December 18, the 24-hour protest has been organized to oppose the budget law and highlight the diminishing resources for public health, while private healthcare resources continue to grow. The protest is being organized by Aaroi-Emac, Fassid, Fvm e Cisl Medici and may result in the cancellation of approximately 25 thousand scheduled surgeries.

According to Alessandro Vergallo, the national president of Aaroi-Emac, the strike on December 18 is just the beginning. If the budget law is passed without further amendments, the doctors are prepared to continue their mobilization into January, potentially doubling the duration of the protest to 48 hours and going on a two-day strike.

The primary issues outlined by the workers’ representatives include maintaining the hiring freeze, the lack of measures for the stabilization of precarious workers, the underfunding of the National health fund, and the absence of resources for the next collective agreement. The lack of action in these areas is seen as evidence of a lack of willingness to reverse the trend and reduce the escape from the public health system for the benefit of private groups.

The strike on December 18 is expected to have widespread effects, including the paralysis of operating rooms, pre-surgical procedures, pain therapy clinics, and all deferrable consultations. Additionally, there will be a ban on diagnostic and radiology services, psychological services in clinics, child neuropsychiatry, mental health centers, pharmaceutical services, and hygiene and public health services.

See also  They urgently remove a rare tumor that has almost reached her heart, she will soon embrace her daughters again

The strike will also be supported by numerous local initiatives throughout Italy, with a central gathering in Rome. While the strike is set to cause inconvenience to the population, the doctors hope to send a strong signal that the continued looting of the national health system is unsustainable and must be addressed.

As the strike organizers emphasize, the destruction of the national health system is a concern for everyone, not just those who work within it.

