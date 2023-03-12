A new drug arrives in Italy against two rare diseases, advanced systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumor with platelet-derived growth factor alpha (PDGFRA) D842V mutation. After the approval of the EMA, the European Commission and AIFA, the definitive green light for avapritinib, produced by Blueprint Medicines, is therefore official. A very important step to treat a series of pathologies that afflict the lives of a few hundred people. Advanced systemic mastocytosis, in particular, has a prevalence of 0.52 cases per 100,000 people: in Italy there are an estimated 250 prevalent subjects. As for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), the D842V mutation is extremely rare and found in just 6% of cases: 20 per year.

“We are at a fundamental step for Italy, which is finally adopting a drug aimed at the specific treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Rare and difficult to diagnose pathologies, which often leave the patient in a state of bewildered uncertainty, with both physical and psychological suffering”, said Giacomo Baruchello, Vice President and General Manager Southern Europe of Blueprint Medicines. “A result that repays the research efforts and investments made in recent years and which confirms Blueprint Medicines among the leaders in precision medicine, capable of offering a therapy specifically designed to selectively target the primary cause of the disease”.

Systemic mastocytosis is a rare hematological disease, with extremely heterogeneous clinical manifestations. Caused by a molecular alteration in the KIT gene (KIT D816V mutation) in about 95% of cases, it involves an uncontrolled growth of a type of white blood cell (mast cell) which accumulates in an abnormal form in the body, causing serious damage to the bone marrow , liver, spleen and other organs. Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), which are classified as soft tissue sarcomas, are rare neoplasms that can develop along the entire gastrointestinal tract, from the esophagus to the rectum. Generally characterized by a spectrum of mutations in the KIT gene, in about 6% of cases they present, on the other hand, the D842V resistance mutation of PDGFRA, insensitive to other therapies available up to now.