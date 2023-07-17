New Drug Donanemab Slows Progression of Alzheimer’s Disease, Promising a New Era of Therapy

New Drug Donanemab Slows Down Alzheimer’s Progression, Clinical Trial Shows

A groundbreaking new drug, Donanemab, has been found to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the results of a Phase III clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Donanemab is an experimental drug that acts as a monoclonal antibody, helping to remove beta-amyloid, the protein responsible for the formation of hallmark plaques in Alzheimer’s disease.

The trial, called “Trailblazer-Alz 2,” involved over 1,700 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s who were either given the drug or a placebo. The results showed that after approximately one and a half years, the disease progressed more slowly in patients treated with Donanemab. The progression rate was about 35% lower in individuals with early-stage forms of the disease and 22.3% lower when considering all patients. This translates to a delay of 4.36 months in disease progression. Additionally, approximately half of the patients treated with the new drug showed no clinical worsening for at least a year, compared to only 29% of the patients who received the placebo.

The trial results are seen as significant and have been hailed as the “inauguration of a new era of therapy” for Alzheimer’s disease. The findings come shortly after lecanemab, another drug with a similar mechanism of action to Donanemab, received full approval from the FDA. An editorial in the same issue of the journal stated, “These drugs herald a new era in Alzheimer’s disease therapy.” However, there are still unresolved issues, such as determining the clinical benefits in relation to the risks associated with the treatments. The authors of the article emphasize the importance of accurate and timely diagnosis, thoughtful discussion of individualized risks and benefits, and an emphasis on chronic care management.

The development of drugs like Donanemab and lecanemab brings hope to millions of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Further research and exploration of these treatments are needed to fully understand their potential and ensure safe and effective use in patients.

