New Drug Mimics Exercise to Treat Obesity: Promising Results in Mice Study

New Drug Mimics Exercise to Treat Obesity, Promising Results Seen in Mice

Researchers at the University of Florida have developed a new drug that could potentially revolutionize the treatment of obesity. The drug, known as SLU-PP-332, aims to mimic the effects of physical exercise in patients with serious conditions such as obesity. Initial tests on mice have shown promising results.

The compound works by ‘convincing’ the muscles that they are exerting more during exercise than they actually are, thereby increasing the animals’ metabolism. In addition, the drug increases endurance, allowing the mice to run almost 50% further than before. Remarkably, all these effects were achieved without the mice moving a muscle.

Belonging to a group of drugs called ‘exercise mimetics’, SLU-PP-332 provides some of the benefits of exercise without the need for physical activity. While still in the early stages of development, researchers believe that the drug could one day be tested in humans, offering hope for conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and age-related muscle loss.

Unlike other drugs that reduce appetite, such as Ozempic, SLU-PP-332 does not affect food intake or hunger. It instead stimulates a natural metabolic pathway that responds to exercise, effectively tricking the body into thinking it is undergoing rigorous training. This leads to increased energy expenditure and the faster metabolism of fat in the body.

Thomas Burris, the lead researcher on the project, explains that the compound tells the skeletal muscle to undergo the same changes seen during resistance training. These changes are brought about by a group of proteins known as Err, which are responsible for activating important metabolic pathways in energy-demanding tissues like muscles, heart, and brain.

Preliminary tests on obese mice have shown remarkable results. When treated with SLU-PP-332 twice a day for a month, the mice gained 10 times less fat than untreated mice and lost 12% of their body weight. Importantly, the mice continued to eat the same amount of food and did not exercise.

The study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from Washington University in St. Louis and St. Louis University, has been published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics. The results have generated excitement among the scientific community, as researchers also found evidence that the compound could potentially treat heart failure in mice by strengthening the heart muscle.

So far, the drug has not shown any serious side effects. The next step for the researchers will be to refine the structure of SLU-PP-332, ideally making it available in pill form rather than injection. Though it will still be some time before the drug can be tested in humans, the potential benefits are promising for those suffering from obesity and related metabolic diseases.

