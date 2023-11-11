New Drug Zepbound: A Breakthrough in the Fight Against Obesity

A new drug to fight obesity is about to arrive. Here’s who can take it and how.

Obesity negatively affects one’s health. It is a pathology that has various causes behind it. Over time, it can give rise to many other problems such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and immobility. For this reason, medicine is always looking for new solutions to fight it.

A healthy diet and lots of physical activity are the two fundamental prerequisites for losing weight, however, in extreme or rather complicated situations they may not be enough. In the last hours, The presence of a new drug against obesity has been disclosed. It’s about Zepbound, containing Tirzepatide as the active ingredient. It will not be usable by everyone, but only by people who have certain conditions.

Stop obesity: a new drug arrives to fight this pathology

Obesity is increasingly widespread and not only in adulthood. It is not uncommon for children to gain excessive weight due to poor eating habits. This is not an aesthetic problem, but a worrying medical condition that could generate potentially fatal diseases. For this reason, this pathology must absolutely not be evaluated. There are already useful pharmacological solutions from this point of view, however, in the last few hours, there has been talk of the presence of a potentially revolutionary alternative.

The therapy in question takes the commercial name of Zepbound. The active ingredient (Tiezepadite) is already widely used to fight type 2 diabetes. Its purpose is to activate the brain receptors of two hormones produced by the intestine to reduce appetite and, consequently, the consumption of food. It will not have to be taken every day, but only once a week by injection. The dosage will be increased over time until it reaches fifteen milligrams.

It is important to specify that not all overweight people can use it. It is intended for those who have a body weight index greater than 30 and who, therefore, have a full-blown obesity condition. Those with a value higher than 27, but lower than 30, can only take it if they have one or more diseases such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, etc.

Obviously, as with all therapies, there may be side effects. The most common are affecting the gastrointestinal system (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, reflux). The prescription must be made only after a careful analysis by the doctor of both the patient’s clinical and family history.

