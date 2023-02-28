For those who suffer from alopecia areata, different from androgenetic alopecia, an irreversible baldness, classic in men.

Alopecia areata is usually temporary and, in some mild cases, resolves spontaneously and without treatment within a year.

As Dr. Bianca Maria Piraccioni explains on Corriere della Serathis “is an autoimmune disease whereby our immune defenses make a mistake and damage hair follicles as if they were foreign”.

Total alopecia areata occurs when all the hair falls out. Alopecia areata universalishowever, it also involves body hair.

That’s for this type of ailment, currently there are new drugs that give hope. Let’s find out the details.

The causes of alopecia areata

Unlike androgenetic alopecia, which occurs mainly in men, but also in some women after menopause, androgenetic alopecia is a temporary and autoimmune disorder.

The new treatments, available in Europe and America, concern only alopecia areata, which is why it is essential that the dermatologist arrive at a precise diagnosis.

The causes of mild hair loss can be:

taking medications (and therefore side effects);

thyroid disorders;

iron anemia;

sudden weight loss;

acute infections.

Usually in this case, solving the cause of the problem also stops the fall. In the case of alopecia areata, on the other hand, where the disorder is autoimmune, a specific and pharmacological intervention is required.

The new drugs against alopecia areata

Your dermatologist may prescribe these medications to help with alopecia areata:

corticosteroids;

antralina;

topical immunotherapy.

Each cure must be followed for at least a year, even if definitive healing is very difficult to achieve. In fact, the disorder can recur over time.

Now a new class of drugs has been discovered and approved, Janus kinase inhibitors (or JAK inhibitors), which will hopefully bring better results.

With the first of these approved drugs, baricitinibOf the 1,200 adult patients with severe alopecia areata treated at 36 weeks, 40% achieved 80% scalp coverage and 75% achieved up to 90%. An amazing result!

Alopecia areata can affect anyone: men, women, the elderly and adolescents. Many patients also experience anxiety and depression due to hair loss and hair loss, and feel conditioned in their day-to-day life.

Having new drugs to count on is a very important hope for these patients.