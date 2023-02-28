news-txt”>

The first choice is the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, with correct nutrition and regular physical activity, but when this is not enough, already starting from 12 years of age in obese children it is possible to use drugs to lose weight and reduce the risk of developing diseases related to excessive weight. This is the indication of the new guidelines for the treatment of childhood and adolescent obesity of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (Siedp) in the light of the drugs now available, one of which was authorized last December also for pediatric use which is entering clinical practice. To date, in fact, only two anti-obesity drugs are authorized in Italy, also for the pediatric range: Setmelanotide, for some rare genetic forms of obesity starting from six years onwards and Liraglutide for common forms of obesity starting from 12 years onwards. Liraglutide, approved last December. is an analogue of a human gastrointestinal hormone, GLP-1 that works by reducing appetite.

In Italy, almost 10% of children suffer from obesity (about 700,000 between the ages of 5 and 15); of these, over 150,000 are seriously obese.

“Obesity is not a fault or a choice, but a chronic and complex disease not of the child but of the whole family”, says the president of Siedp Mariacarolina Salerno. However, underlines Maria Rosaria Licenziati, general secretary of Siedp, “saying that obesity is a disease does not mean that a pharmacological approach is always necessary, let alone a surgical one. The fight against a sedentary lifestyle and a healthy diet for adolescents and their families represent the first attempt to make”.

“The drug does not replace, but complements the lifestyle correction. A possibility that we did not have and which is now available: drugs that lead to a reduction in weight of up to 10%”, reiterates the first author of the guidelines, Claudio Maffeis , professor of Pediatrics at the University of Verona “Then, if the medicines don’t work either, surgery can be considered”, concludes Maffeis.

To underline the importance of a healthy lifestyle, on Saturday 4 March in four cities (Naples, Genoa, Parma and Messina) the Siedp, with the support of the Unione Italiana Sport per tutti, is promoting the initiative “Children in the square for la Salute”, in which free visits will be offered to children and indications will be provided for adopting correct lifestyles.