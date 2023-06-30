New drugs under development to kill trypanosome “in sleep”: and this time there are two targets

Human African trypanosomiasis, or African sleeping sickness, is a devastating neglected tropical disease caused by parasitic protozoa of the genus Trypanosoma brucei and transmitted by the Tsetse fly. The disease proceeds in two stages. In the first stage, the parasites multiply in the subcutaneous tissue, blood and lymphatic system. In the second stage, the parasites cross the blood-brain barrier to invade the central nervous system. The disease is fatal if left untreated. Infections from Tripanosoma gambiense they can often persist for months or even years without symptoms and become chronic. Patients are often in a late brain stage of the disease when symptoms emerge. The most recent outbreak started in 1970 and lasted until the late 1990s. In 2019, WHO released new guidelines for the treatment of sleeping sickness with the approval of 10 days of oral fexinidazole.

Prior to the approval of fexinidazole, the standard of care as of 2009 was oral nifurtimox combined with an intravenous eflornithine infusion. Drug discovery for tropical diseases is challenging, and very few drug targets against parasites have been validated. Furthermore, the emergence of drug resistance is also a fact for them; take malaria as an example, for which new drugs are needed every 5-6 years. However, some breakthroughs have emerged for the treatment of sleeping sickness. One of these is the possibility of targeting the parasite’s 20S proteasome, a structure that breaks down old and damaged proteins, in the same way as it does in animal cells. During a screening of three million molecules, chemists from the Novartis company identified potential inhibitors of the trypanosomal proteasome of the quinoline group.

The prototype drugs bear a striking resemblance to some of the more common antimalarials such as chloroquine and primaquine. However, the addition of a chain to the basal side of the molecule shifts the affinity of these compounds towards the T. gambiense proteasome. Many of these have been rejected due to in vitro genotoxicity problems in animal cells. In the end, molecule “7” was judged the best for further development. Having established the minimum basic molecular criteria, the researchers discovered that it was possible to reduce the quinolic ring to obtain compounds very similar to common pain-relieving drugs such as flufenamic acid, meclofenamic acid and diclofenac. Molecule 7 looks just like a chimera between primaquine and the NSAID diclofenac and has many pharmacokinetic requirements to label it a preclinical candidate. But the 20S proteasome isn’t the only molecular target of the trypanosome that is being targeted.

Another group of chemists also affiliated with Novartis decided to target the topoisomerase enzyme analogous to that of human and bacterial cells. Human topoisomerase inhibitors are known anticancer drugs, while the most effective latest generation anti-tuberculosis drugs (eg bedaquiline and moxifloxacin) are precisely inhibitors of this enzyme. Researchers have identified a class of cyanotriazoles with potent trypanocidal activity in vitro than in mouse models of Chagas disease and sleeping sickness. Biomolecular approaches confirmed that the prototype compounds acted through selective and irreversible inhibition of parasite Top II by stabilizing the DNA complexed with the enzyme. These results add, in addition to the previous one, a potential approach towards successful therapies for Chagas disease and possibly also towards trypanosomiasis gambiense.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD; specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

