New earth-like planet discovered, could be habitable: where is it?

It will probably be man himself who will destroy the most beautiful planet, the Earth. And that’s why scientists aim to find a possible replacement for our planet. The news came a few days ago: a new Earth-like planet discovered, the search could finally be considered concluded.

Discovered a new planet – travel.nanopress.it

Our universe is a vast and mysterious place, where the discovery of new Earth-like worlds represents an incredible achievement for scientists of our time.

But if there is an area of ​​the universe that particularly attracts the attention of scholars, that is Alpha Centauri: the binary system of stars Alpha Centauri A and B could be the perfect habitat for planets similar to ours.

And right here, in this star system near us, scientists have recently discovered a new hypothetical planet called “α-Cen-Earth” or even “Earth 2”, which could be as habitable as our beloved blue planet. Let’s find out where it is and what its characteristics are!

The latest discoveries on the planets

The latest discoveries about planets have opened up a new world of possibilities and questions for us. Thanks to new technologies capable of peering ever further into spaceor, scientists managed to spot the first extrasolar planets in the early 1990s. From that moment on, research has had an edge: new exoplanets are discovered every year.

Most of the planets identified so far are located outside our solar system and belong to other stars. Among their main characteristics is the presence of gas such as hydrogen and helium, which makes these celestial bodies very different from Earth.

However, in recent years we have witnessed the discovery of some planets similar to Earth in size and temperature: the first was Kepler 438b in 2015, but others followed such as TRAPPIST-1f or Ross128b. This new category of exoplanets fuels hope that we may one day find extraterrestrial life on one of our home’s galactic “neighbors.”

New earth-like planet discovered – travel.nanopress.it

But that’s not all: through the observations made with the Spitzer telescope we have also managed to learn more about the atmosphere of the various extrasolar planets identified so far. This means being able to have information on the climatic conditions present on the surface of the celestial body considered.

With all this news related to the study of extra-solar planets, we can do nothing but remain in suspense and continue to follow with interest the discoveries of both the possibility of extraterrestrial life and that of being able to explore the universe in search of new worlds. However, a recent discovery has literally stunned scholars.

New earth-like planet discovered – that’s where it is

Among the many mysteries of the universe, the search for other habitable planets is one of the greatest goals that science has set itself. And with this in mind, each new discovery represents a step forward in the understanding of our universe and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Scientists recently announced the discovery of a new Earth-like planet that could offer the right conditions for hosting life forms. This hypothetical planet called “α-Cen-Earth” or also “Earth 2”would orbit the stars Alpha Centauri A e B.

According to experts, this star system close to ours could be the ideal habitat for alien life and therefore very interesting to study. Astronomers have already spotted three planets around Proxima Centauribut it is the two major stars that arouse the greatest interest among scholars.

Thanks to the measurements of the experts with the spectroscope, we know what this new planet would be rich in elements such as silicon, magnesium and iron in addition to having a geochemical chemical composition similar to that of the Earth: the core would be mainly composed of iron while the mantle would be made of silicates capable of storing water and carbon-containing minerals such as diamond or graphite.

Planet earth – travel.nanopress.it

Although it is still too early to know if there are actually living creatures on α-Cen-Earth or whether there is any form of intelligent lifethis discovery makes us reflect both on the possibility of extraterrestrial life and on that of being able to explore the universe in search of new worlds.

The characteristics of this hypothetical planet called “α-Cen-Earth”

α-Cen-Earth, or Terra 2 as some scientists call it, is a hypothetical planet that would orbit the stars Alpha Centauri A and B. The first analyzes and projections made by researchers at ETH Zurich have made it possible to estimate some geochemical characteristics of the planet.

The data collected with the spectroscope, as we have already mentioned, indicate the presence of rock elements such as silicon, magnesium and iron, as well as other volatile elements such as oxygen, carbon and hydrogen. This chemical composition may have affinities with that of the Earth.

Also, α-Cen-Earth it could be devoid of telluric activity and therefore not subject to earthquakes as happens on Venus. However, it will take light years before scientists can confirm this hypothesis.

According to the first estimates of the researchers, the nucleus would be composed mainly of iron while the mantle would be made of silicates capable of storing water and carbon-containing minerals such as graphite and diamond.

A planet similar to the Earth -viaggi.nanopress.it

These characteristics bode well for the potential habitability of the planet but these are still only speculative hypotheses. Astronomers’ work is only just beginning now to better understand this mysterious celestial body located so far away from us in the universe.

In summary – therefore – we are aware that although the earth is home to numerous forms of life known to our universe today this unpredictable fate may be compromised by various forces in the coming years to come.

New planet discovered: hope opens up for the human species

Alpha Centauri continues to be a source of great interest to scientists, and the discovery of an Earth-like planet that may be habitable represents a major milestone on our journey to better understanding the universe. We don’t yet know if there is life on “α-Cen-Earth”, but the mere thought arouses emotion and curiosity.

New discoveries in astronomy – travel.nanopress.it

Jobs like those of the experts of the‘ETH Zurigo they are essential for expanding our knowledge of the composition of extrasolar planets. Providing us with valuable information on their chemical and physical characteristics.

Although there is still a long way to go, we can only look to the future with optimism and enthusiasm: who knows what other marvels the universe has in store for us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

