New EU refrigerator replacement law, what to do if you already have or need to buy a new one now

What to do if you already have or need to buy a new refrigerator based on new laws that impose certain characteristics? For some months now, the European Union has been developing new directives and laws as part of a broader project of ‘improving the conditions of the environment in which we live’.

It all started with the Green Houses Directive, which later became law, which provides for the obligation by 2030 of mandatory renovation and energy efficiency of older and polluting houses of energy F or even G which will have to reach at least the energy class by 2030 And and, if we do not adapt from 2030, houses will not be able to be rented or even sold.

What to do if you already have or need to buy a new refrigerator based on new laws

After the new EU laws which have imposed new rules on household appliances such as cookers, boilers, air conditioners, a further law has arrived which imposes specific characteristics this time for refrigerators.

In particular, the new EU obligation requires the purchase of new refrigerators and the replacement of older and polluting refrigerators, with the aim of having fluorinated gas refrigerators changed and completely disposed of, substances used in refrigeration and in the operation of heat pumps but which would be very polluting according to the EU.

The new law provides for the gradual reduction of the use of these gases starting from 2039 and their complete elimination by 2050, but the first bans could start as early as 2026.

In the light of the latest innovations established by the EU for refrigerators, considering that the announced innovation is a directive and not yet a real law already officially approved, if you already have an older F-gas refrigerator you can still keep itwithout doing anything, it will simply be necessary to wait and only if the directive actually becomes an official law, then it will simply be necessary to replace it by purchasing a new one, of a new generation, non-polluting and with a high energy class.

In fact, it has been ascertained that class A++ or A+++ refrigerators compared to class C or D not only pollute less but also save more than 50% energy in one year of activity.

If, on the other hand, you really have to buy a refrigerator, then the choice, although the new law on the replacement of refrigerators is not yet official, it is better that it falls directly on new and non-polluting models, considering that beyond the obligation that the The EU would like to impose, high energy class and new generation refrigerators still allow you to save on bill costs.

The objective of the European Union is, in fact, to force the Italians to eliminate fluorinated gas refrigerators because the new law provides for the gradual reduction of the use of these gases until their complete elimination.

The same argument made for refrigerators will apply to gas boilers to be replaced, gas cookers to be replaced with induction cookers and air conditioners to choose from non-polluting and newer models.