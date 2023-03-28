Committee Research Natural Medicine eV

Herbal medicines, so-called phytopharmaceuticals, have always been an indispensable part of both medical therapy and self-medication. Clinical studies are now a basic requirement for the approval of herbal preparations as medicinal products. However, the consequences of the doctor’s prescription or self-medication are only partially depicted in these studies.

In return, the analysis of real world data, ie the analysis of data from everyday care in therapeutic practice, is becoming increasingly relevant and complements the results of classic clinical studies. Clinical evidence derived from real-world data is referred to as real-world evidence (RWE) and generally represents an important option for evaluating therapeutic measures.

In May 2022, the Natural Medicines Research Committee organized an interdisciplinary workshop on real-world evidence in phytotherapy, which was led by Prof. Dr. Michael Koller, head of the Center for Clinical Studies at the University Hospital Regensburg. The results were recently published in the Journal of General Medicinepublished by Springer-Verlag ( https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s44266-023-00021-7).

The aim of the workshop was to shed light on the current status of the discussion about RWE and in particular to show the benefits for research in the field of phytopharmaceuticals. In addition, the methodical foundations for setting up a register for phytopharmaceuticals were compiled. Relevant questions in this context included:

The definition of cross-indication criteria/attributes (including comorbidities and comedications) from which indications of the effectiveness of herbal medicinal products and their effects on the quality of life of users can be derived.

Methods for data collection from users of herbal medicinal products sold in pharmacies.

Methods of data evaluation on the effectiveness of herbal medicines, also using machine learning.

Regulatory and legal framework.

“The step-by-step establishment of a register for phytopharmaceuticals with clearly defined methodological criteria in conjunction with the collection of patient-centric endpoints offers the opportunity to expand the scientific basis for the use and clinical benefit of phytopharmaceuticals.”, sums up Prof. Dr. Michael Habs, Deputy Chairman of the KFN.

About the KFN

The Committee for Research in Natural Medicine (KFN) was founded in 1999. In 2001, he was granted non-profit status. The purpose of the association is to promote research into naturopathic procedures and to present the results to the public in order to make the scientific justification of naturopathic procedures accessible to the general public. This purpose is realized by supporting research projects, publications of scientific results, lectures and workshops.

