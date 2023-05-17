New evidence suggests a chemical may be the cause of Parkinson’s

Published in the journal Jama Neurology, they document an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disease.

A new study of more than 300,000 veterans has found a strong association between a common chemical and a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. It’s about the trichlorethylene, better known as trichlorethylene, a solvent widely used until the 1970s for various industrial, commercial, military and medical applications, such as paint removal, engine degreasing in dry cleaning, and already linked to several other diseases, including cancer. The studio, just Published on Jama Neurologyfollows a recent report which found that exposure (often unknowingly) to this chemical is associated with an increase in cases of the disease and many other researches that have investigated the possibility that trichlorethylene has a role in the onset of Parkinson’s.

Tricloroetilene (trielina) e Parkinson

The new analysis found a 70% increase in the risk of Parkinson’s in veterans who served for at least three months at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, between 1975 and 1985, when it was discovered that drinking water and, in particular, tap water treatment plant at Hadnot Point, it was contaminated with trichlorethylene and other harmful chemicalsincluding perchlorethylene (PCE), benzene and vinyl chloride.

The United States Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). he reported that trichlorethylene was first identified in 1982 and that it and other contaminants entered the drinking water system through “leaks from underground storage tanks, spills from industrial areas and waste disposal sites”. Both Veterans Affairs and the US Department of Defense have previously acknowledged exposure to trichlorethylene at Camp Lejeune.

Several studies have suggested that Parkinson’s is primarily caused by environmental factorsthat is, from exposure to chemical substances, pollutants o pathogens which may play a role in the development of this neurodegenerative disease. “This new study provides the first population-based evidence to support the hypothesis that trichlorethylene can cause Parkinson’s, adding to the well-documented evidence that trichlorethylene is also carcinogenicsaid Dr Natasha Fothergill-Misbah of the University of Newcastle in the UK, who was not involved in the study.

“Although the actual exposure cannot be determined – specifies the expert in an intervention on Science Media Centre – la significance of the association, considering the confounding factors, provides a very plausible explanation for this increased risk, although it is certainly not the only factor involved in Parkinson’s”.

Overall, what emerged from this new research it has real-world implicationsalthough further studies are needed to have definitive proof. “Millions of people around the world have been and continue to be exposed to this ubiquitous environmental contaminant – observe the authors of the study – . Our results suggest that exposure to trichloroethylene in water may increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease”.