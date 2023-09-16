New Exoskeleton Technology Enables Surgeon with Disabilities to Perform Long Surgical Procedures

Headline: Spanish Doctor with Disability Uses Exoskeleton Technology to Perform Long Surgical Procedures

Introduction:

Technology plays a significant role in advancing society, and its impact is felt not only on a collective level but also on a personal level. This fact is exemplified by Dr. Faustino Afonso, a family doctor with a bilateral hip disability, who has recently utilized an innovative exoskeleton using Japanese technology. The exoskeleton has transformed his ability to perform long surgical procedures, turning what was once a mere utopia into a reality.

Dr. Afonso’s Experience:

Dr. Afonso, who works at the San Benito Health Center in La Laguna, Tenerife, acknowledges that this groundbreaking technology not only opens up opportunities for him to perform surgeries but also to consider specializing in surgery. His hip disability previously limited his movement, preventing him from standing for more than an hour without experiencing pain. However, after becoming the first person in Spain with a disability to test the exoskeleton, he was able to participate as an assistant in a surgical procedure. Dr. Afonso describes the experience as both standing and sitting simultaneously, with the exoskeleton supporting 50 percent of his weight, allowing his lumbar spine to rest. He continues to use the device for a trial period until the Japanese manufacturing company concludes its assessment.

Overcoming Limitations:

Dr. Afonso’s disability posed challenges in terms of standing during long surgical processes. Bilateral hip dysplasia caused visible lameness, rendering him unable to stand for more than an hour and a half due to excruciating pain. As the years pass, fibrosis in his hip will increase, eventually requiring bilateral prostheses. However, with the exoskeleton, Dr. Afonso has demonstrated that it is possible for individuals with disabilities to perform long-term surgeries previously deemed impossible. The exoskeleton, originally created for healthy individuals, has proven effective in assisting people with disabilities as well.

Enhancing Professional Life:

In his daily consultations in Primary Care, Dr. Afonso primarily relied on sitting, with minor limitations during shorter surgeries lasting around 40 minutes. The exoskeleton now enables him to perform any function that requires standing with less difficulty, revolutionizing his professional life. Dr. Afonso is optimistic about the future possibilities offered by these new technologies, envisioning the potential to practice as a surgeon for extended periods without any hindrance. His success with the exoskeleton has motivated him to dream bigger, encouraging widespread adoption of this technology throughout Spain’s healthcare system.

Discrimination and Inclusion:

Dr. Afonso emphasizes that Occupational Medicine and Occupational Risk Prevention should provide the necessary means for all workers, including those with disabilities, to perform their jobs effectively. He asserts that both public and private healthcare sectors should prioritize inclusivity. Dr. Afonso also highlights the importance of raising awareness among doctors about disabilities and fostering an environment of support and progression. With enthusiasm and desire, he believes that professionals with disabilities can excel and contribute significantly, benefiting both themselves and the broader community.

Conclusion:

Dr. Faustino Afonso’s transformative experience with the exoskeleton demonstrates the potential of technology to break barriers and empower individuals with disabilities. His ability to perform long surgical procedures with ease has opened up new possibilities for his career and serves as an inspiration for future advancements in the field. Dr. Afonso hopes that this groundbreaking technology will become more widespread in Spain, allowing more professionals with disabilities to thrive in their respective fields.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

