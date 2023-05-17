New expert guidelines from the IWGDF underline the growing international …

Natrox

Evidence-based recommendations support the effective use of TOT in the management of diabetic foot ulcers, revolutionizing treatment approaches worldwide

NATROX® Wound Care, a leading innovator in wound care technology, is proud to announce the publication of new expert recommendations for the use of topical oxygen therapy for wound healing1. The updated guidelines endorse topical oxygen therapy (TOT) as an add-on therapy in the management of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) 1. Backed by leading experts, this breakthrough therapy has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people worldwide and bring them new hope to effective healing and improved quality of life.

New IWDGF guidelines

The International Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF) has just published its guidelines for 2023. Developed by a panel of renowned experts, this set of recommended DFU measures serves as a trusted resource for healthcare professionals worldwide.

Of the 29 recommendations that were highlighted, TOT in particular has emerged as a recognized intervention in the management of nonhealing DFUs. “Consider the use of topical oxygen as an add-on therapy to standard of care for wound healing in people with diabetic foot ulcers when standard of care alone has failed and resources are available to support this intervention1.” With its inclusion in the IWGDF guidelines, topical oxygen therapy becomes an important tool that could revolutionize the treatment and healing of foot ulcers in diabetics.

In addition, the guidelines point out that “The evidence for topical oxygen has been significantly expanded over the past four years by several new RCTs, a total of ten of which have been included in the systematic review for these guidelines (references 100-109) 1“, including an RCT² published in 2021 comparing the healing effects of standard of care versus a combination of standard of care and NATROX® O₂ topical oxygen therapy. In the study, patients who completed therapy experienced 71% higher healing rates² and 73% reduced wound size² with NATROX® O₂.

Experts recommend updating the algorithms to include the TOT

In the journal Journal of Wound Care experts came to aclear consensus that complementary treatments with a solid evidence base, including NPWT and TOT“3 must be included in each of the four proposed regional guidelines. Above all, the experts agreed that “all hard-to-heal wounds can benefit from the TOT³.”

TOT received an “A-Note” from the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association recently published their “Standards of Care in Diabetes⁴”, which not only recommends TOT as an add-on therapy for chronic DFUs, but also gives it an “A grade” for quality of evidence⁴. The newly released recommendations recognize TOT⁴’s remarkable potential.

according to dr Windy Cole, DPM, CWSP, FAPWH, FACCWS, a recognized authority on podiatry and a committed advocate for wound care for more than two decades, “The evidence for the effectiveness of TOT is now indisputable. It is imperative that healthcare professionals embrace this innovative yet simple approach to achieve better healing outcomes.” After experiencing the positive effects of topical oxygen therapy on healing DFUs in her own clinic, Windy recently joined the NATROX® team as Director of Global Medical Affairs to continue advocating for the integration of topical oxygen therapy into the chronic wound care pathway.

Craig Kennedy, CEO of NATROX® Wound Care, expressed his excitement at the recognition and international acceptance of topical oxygen therapy, stating, “We are delighted that topical oxygen therapy continues to gain international recognition and cement its status as a breakthrough treatment in wound care. The inclusion of topical oxygen in the IWGDF guidelines is further validation of our mission to improve the quality of life of patients with chronic wounds, particularly diabetic foot ulcers.”

What is NATROX® O₂ Topical Oxygen Therapy NATROX® Wound Care manufactures an award-winning5,6,7 topical oxygen therapy device known as NATROX® O₂. The compact, portable device generates and delivers a continuous flow of oxygen directly to the wound bed to accelerate healing and promote a healthy wound environment. Its non-invasive nature, coupled with its remarkable effectiveness², represents a significant advance in the management of chronic wounds, even allowing patients to be treated in the comfort of their own homes.

Information on NATROX® Wound Care

NATROX® Wound Care is a trademark of Inotec AMD. Based in Cambridge, England, the wound care company was founded specifically to introduce healthcare professionals around the world to new technologies that enable patients to heal faster and better. The company's flagship product, NATROX® O₂, will become an integral part of the world's wound care systems for years to come.

