sainz: beautiful

Carlos Sainz: “The car is aesthetically beautiful, it will also be demanding to drive but we’ll be ready. The car is aesthetically beautiful, more so than last year’s which was already very beautiful – added the Spanish Prancing Horse driver – Testing it on the first laps we will try to understand the more technical aspects, such as tire traction, lateral and longitudinal load, but the best thing is to start pushing. Testing the car will be a demanding but also fun job, above all due to the presence of the many fans It is a great emotion for me, spending a day in this historic place, where champions and legends of Formula 1 lived their history in Ferrari is really special. Today we will start learning the first specifications of the car, giving first impressions of the 15 kilometers that we will travel. Even if they will be only marginal opinions – concluded Sainz – they will still be important for the work of our engineers “.