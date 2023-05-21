New Fiat 600 2023, first impressions and comments on the SUV finally revealed

The new Fiat 600 2023 it was spotted on the streets of Rome without any camouflage during the filming of the commercial, revealing the details of the bodywork. Barring surprises before the official launch, the technical specifications and engines of the Fiat 600 are awaiting official confirmation from Stellantis. Here’s what the new generation of the Fiat 600 looks like and the expected date for its launch in Italy.

With a view to abandoning the unprofitable city car segments, Stellantis has decided to recall the Fiat 600 name and apply it to a new segment, which represents the new car market in Europe. The 2023 Fiat 600 was reborn as a segment B SUV and shares many design features with the Fiat 500X. But the dimensions are slightly smaller and the stylistic choices of the front seem to be aimed at arousing interest among a wider and general public. We are now interested in exploring:

First impressions and comments on the Fiat 600 2023

Il design of the new Fiat 600 follows the lines already seen on the Fiat 500e, with integrated LED headlights and a characteristic eyebrow on the bonnet. The front features a wide grille incorporating ADAS sensors while the tailgate is more elongated to optimize boot space, potentially with more capacity than the Avenger.

The back is pleasant and stands out for the new Fiat lettering and the 600 logo with the Italian flag. The line recalls that of the 500X. The front grille matches the body color and is a matter of personal taste. Some also note similarities in the rear design and taillights with the Fiat Stilo.

In some respects, remember Jeep Renegade, also with regard to the dashboard. In addition to the aesthetic impressions, the new Fiat 600, like the Fiat 500X, is based on a platform shared with Jeep cars. Fiat’s new B-segment SUV will be built on the ECMP2 platform Jeep Avenger and will be shared with all of the group’s new segment B and C electric cars.

The engines planned for the launch in Italy, pending official confirmations, include Fiat 600, with a 156 HP electric motor, a 54 kWh lithium battery and a range of about 400 km; Fiat 600 petrol and hybrid, with a 100 and 136 bhp 1.2 Turbo engine.

Suspension will likely include a MacPherson strut up front and a torsion beam rear, offering a setting that’s comfortable without being too stiff. If we look closely at the profile of the car, we can see the classic Avenger C-pillar and the future 600 is expected to have a slightly longer than 4 metersoffering Jeep-like rear space that is perhaps more comfortable for up to four adults.

Fiat 600 2023, when will we see it

Like other manufacturers, Stellantis is exploiting the full potential of the STLA Small platform, which is based on the CMP platform developed by the former French group PSA. Thanks to the new spy photos from GabetzSpyUnit, we can now closely observe the prototype of a Fiat 600 spotted in Turin.

According to Fiat tradition, the main innovations for the Italian market are presented on 4 July, as happened for the historic Fiat 500 in 1957. Fiat has remained faithful to this tradition. We just have to wait for next July 4, 2023 (or maybe even earlier) to get more details on the interior of the new Fiat 600.

The only information we don’t know at the moment concerns the prices. It will be interesting to understand in which market segment Fiat intends to position itself compared to its sister Jeep. In the event that it is a fully thermal car, the starting price is likely to be slightly lower than the current Avenger (23,900 euros online), while if it were equipped with a 48 Volt hybrid system, it is inevitable that the price could increase .

The most attractive price will be that of the electric version. Considering that the Jeep electric car starts at 37,900 euros, if Fiat were able to offer a slightly less than 35,000 eurosit could be an electric car that is competitive with Chinese cars.