New Fiat Fastback 2023, SUV with sales records ready to arrive by surprise with new Fiat Panda and Fiat 600

The initial distribution of the Fiat Fastback it was limited to the South American market. This type of vehicle is particularly popular with motorists in the region. Europe, including Italy, had been excluded from this opportunity.

Today it is hoped that this versatile SUV will finally land on European soil, prompting Fiat to conquer new markets and satisfy the growing demand for this type of vehicle.

High ambitions for the new Fiat Fastback 2023

Fiat Fastback presents a design suv with decisive and sporty lines, arousing the interest of an audience looking for style and quality. The dimensions of the car are significant, with a length of 4.43 metres, a width of 1.77 meters and a height of 1.55 metres, giving a satisfactory result.

The passenger compartment offers generous space and guarantees passengers all the comforts typical of a vehicle of this category. The luggage compartment, with a capacity of 516 litres, can be expanded up to 1,000 liters by folding down the rear seats.

From a technical point of view, the Fiat Fastback is available in different variants. The basic version is equipped with a T200 engine belonging to the FireFly family, with a 1.0-litre displacement, 130 HP of power and a maximum torque of 200 Nm. The second version, available in the trim by Abarth, is equipped with a 1.3-litre T270 engine capable of delivering 185 HP of power and a torque of 270 Nm. The Abarth version is equipped with a seven-speed CVT automatic greater driving flexibility.

One of the strengths of the Fiat Fastback is its competitive price: the basic version is available at a price of 25,000 euros, while the variant by Abarth rises to 30,000 euros. Fiat Fastback is thus an interesting choice for those who want a versatile and performing vehicle without incurring excessive costs. Another possibility is that it could be the restyling of the Fiat Multipla, the historic minivan that could be the protagonist of a historic comeback.

As a demonstration of the high performance, the new Abarth Fastback will introduce sporting performance to a compact crossover for the first time. Today the Abarth range in Europe includes a rebadged version of the internal combustion Fiat 500 and some electric cars, to which a distinctive touch is added. But across the Atlantic, and particularly in Brazil, attention is being paid to ambitious projects.

Following in the footsteps of the Abarth Punto, city car called Pulse proudly joins the catalogue, powered by a 185 HP engine developing a torque of 270 Nm. Its performance is remarkable considering its compact size, with a length of just over 4 meters and acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.6 seconds.

But Abarth’s enthusiasm doesn’t stop there, as the Fiat range has just been enriched by a suv coupe in the first half of 2023. Fiat Fastback could be very successful in Europe, especially considering the popularity of Renault Arkana.

We are therefore waiting for Stellantis to make the decision to export the vehicle to Europe.