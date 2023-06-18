To optimize Fiat Panda Cross, the manufacturer has introduced a six-speed transmission, a new feature for the Panda model. Thanks to the electric assistance, the engine offers considerable flexibility and reduces vibrations, especially during the restart phases.

The Fiat Panda Cross is a city car that approaches the characteristics of an SUV and is also suitable for use outside the city. Despite the advanced age of its platform, the car offers satisfactory road handling for a small city car. Although the Panda Cross shows a predilection for city driving, it is also capable of tackling unpaved terrain.

Fiat Panda Cross 2023 increasingly complete

This is how the Fiat Panda Cross 2023 evolves

The new Fiat Panda 4×4 is coming

Fiat Panda Cross 2023 increasingly complete

Fiat Panda Cross stands out from the traditional version of the city car for its top height of 5 centimeters. It features black plastic guards, like on the wheel arches, and is characterized by large front fog lights, with a square design and rounded corners. This boxy style with rounded corners is the hallmark of this generation of Pandas, giving it an eye-catching, simple yet lively look. The LED daytime running lights are integrated into the front skid plate.

There is a set-up that stands out for the double red tow hooks at the front, side guards marked with the Cross logo, 15-inch steel rims, silver roof bars and body-coloured rear-view mirrors. Despite the compact dimensions, with a length of 3.66 meters, a width of 1.66 meters and an adequate height, the five-seater roominess in both the front and rear is good.

The two-tone seats are upholstered in an eco-friendly fabric that contains at least 37% recycled plastic recovered from the sea or land. The brown side seams, the eco-leather inserts and the Cross logo give it a distinctive touch. Despite the presence of a hybrid system, the boot maintains its volume of 225 liters and can even reach 870 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Under the hood of the Fiat Panda Cross we will find the 999 cc Firefly 3-cylinder petrol engine, with an output of 70 HP, combined with a 12 V starter alternator. Although not a true hybrid, this compact engine contributes to energy efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions carbon up to 30%, according to what was declared by Fiat. The weight of the engine is 77 kg.

This is how the Fiat Panda Cross 2023 evolves

Fiat Panda Garminavailable as a special edition, offers more versatility to meet the demands of out-of-town adventures and leisure. Based on the Cross trim, this car is distinguished by a raised appearance, front and side bumpers that give it a more off-road look. For the Panda, this feature is even more concrete thanks to the availability of 4×4 all-wheel drive.

There is only one engine available: the 1.0 mild hybrid a benzina da 70 CV. The Fiat Panda Garmin can also be ordered in the new metallic color called “forest green”, with contrasting orange aesthetic details. These details include the Panda lettering on the wheel hubcaps, the piping along the doors and sections of the wheels which are also orange (only in the case of the Tipo). This special version is distinguished by front and side bumpers as well as light gray mirror caps. In addition to the new livery, white, gray and black body colors are also available. The Garmin badge applied to the uprights completes the customization.

Fiat Panda Garmin is equipped with 15-inch wheels in matt black and offers the possibility of adding the double orange tow hook, positioned at the front. In terms of equipment, the Garmin set-up includes fog lights, LED daytime running lights and black bars on the roof.

Moving on to the passenger compartment, the fabric-covered interior features orange details, such as the stitching in the center of the backrest and on the side padding of the seats. Standard features include automatic climate control, rear head restraints, radio with 7 inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as steering wheel audio controls. Fiat Panda Garmin is already available for order and starts from a list price of 18,250 euros or 16,900 euros if purchased online.

The new Fiat Panda 4×4 is coming

The next generation of the Fiat Panda 4×4, planned as model year 2024, could adopt a 70 HP and 92 Nm mild hybrid naturally aspirated engine, with a BSG system contributing around 5bhp of additional power. The option of using the T3 engine, already used on higher segment models such as the Typeseems less probable, since the 100 HP and 190 Nm version could be too powerful for a city car, even if equipped with all-wheel drive. However, it is possible that Fiat will make changes to the electronics to reduce the power.

In addition to the engine, the new Panda 4×4 it should substantially maintain the characteristics of the previous model, with a raised set-up and a specific calibration, a steering system and a torsion rear axle. The electronically controlled all-wheel drive, based on the Eld system with manual gearbox with short first gear, will be present.

Although the Panda does not require urgent changes in terms of sales volumes and popularity, it is likely to undergo some updates in the coming months. The arrival of the new 4×4 version could coincide with a restyling of the small car, which could include aesthetic and technological improvements.