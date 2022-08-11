“I reject all accusations. At the moment there are no elements to say that anyone has cheated anyone behind our company. But we are carrying out investigations ”. Emanuele Giullini is one of the three partners of New Financial Technology, the company from Silea, Treviso, accused of having made dozens, perhaps hundreds of millions of euros disappear from about six thousand Italian savers. Hypothetical numbers, because at the moment there are no precise data. Not even Giullini has them. A lawyer in Rome, he decided to give us a few minutes “to clarify what is being said about the NFT.” No Ponzi scheme, only press exaggerations, says the lawyer, who today is the sole director of the company. The other two, Christian Visentin and Mauro Rizzato would be in Dubai.

Giullini lawyer, where is the money?

“I’m doing investigations. At the moment it is not known why I do not have access to customer wallets. We are investigating Visentin’s behavior, but at the moment I can’t say anything else ”.

Do you think it was he who committed something illegal with the money of the savers?

“I believe that there is some non-compliant conduct. Otherwise I would not have decided to investigate and investigate ”.

But what role do you play in New Financial Technology?

“Let’s clarify immediately what I have read around these days: I am not one of the co-founders. I joined later and I don’t deal with the technical part. My role was only to give the company an international legal connotation to be able to work in this sector “.

A legal.

“I am the legal and now also the administrative part, because in the last week I removed the Visentin because some of its behaviors were no longer tolerable”.

What behaviors?

“I repeat, there are investigations underway. We believe there have been anomalies in his work. But I can’t say anything else ”.

And what will you do if the anomalies are confirmed?

“We will make a complaint”.

He said, did you remove Visentin and Rizzato?

“Yes, I removed them and conjured up every corporate function to me. I am currently the only contact person. We need to ascertain what Vicentin has done ”.

But what are you ascertaining? What do you fear he may have done?

“The nature of what we think he may have done I cannot say at the moment. Otherwise I would have to come up with hypotheses of crime at random. As I read that the media are doing these days ”.

He will understand that there are groups of thousands of people who say they have lost all their money. They are the ones who call themselves scammed.

“Look, we are the first to want to arrive at a certainty that will lead us to a complaint. But we can’t have terms like scam or crime used randomly. It is not a criticism of the media. We understand that it is a striking case “.

Will savers get their money back?

“They will get their money back. I have personally exposed myself for the return of the capital, which is not in doubt ”.

How do you know if you don’t have access to the company’s funds yet?

“It is true, there is no examination of corporate portfolios. But they will get their money back, no doubt ”.

Is Visentin in Dubai?

“He’s in Dubai”.

And if so, will you report it there?

“We will report him there, we have summoned him there to provide the clarifications we believe he must give us”.

Will you give it?

“No”.

Excuse me, but how did you manage to become sole administrator? How did he get him out of society?

“There are also voluntary setbacks. But I don’t want to say anything else ”.

Visentin is unreachable, right lawyer?

“I don’t want to say anything else. Now I have to leave her, I have a Zoom call with some savers. You see, I’m always available. My phone is always on ”.

New Financial Technology is a company of Silea, based in London, a branch in Dubai. In the last month it has stopped paying dividends to its clients, to whom it guaranteed 10% of the invested capital, monthly. The money came from algorithms that were buying and selling cryptocurrencies on different platforms with the arbitrage scheme. 10 thousand euros the minimum amount required. Some say they have invested up to 235 thousand euros. In July, he announced that he will no longer be able to honor contracts. Since then, two of the three directors have disappeared.

@arcamasilum