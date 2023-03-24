Mainz – Scientists from the Section for Movement Disorders and Neurostimulation of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Neurology of the University Medical Center Mainz have achieved a significant new insight into the functioning of the brain: The so-called subthalamic nucleus, a nerve nucleus in the brain stem, regulates both the speed at which movements are carried out, as well as the speed of decision-making processes. According to the new research results, this happens independently of each other. This knowledge is the basis for an improved form of deep brain stimulation, with which movement disorders in people with Parkinson’s can now be treated even more specifically. The study was published in the renowned journal Nature Communications.

Typical Parkinson’s symptoms include motor disorders. In many cases, those affected show a slowing of their movements. An established treatment method for these movement restrictions is deep brain stimulation, or DBS for short. In this form of treatment, also known colloquially as a brain pacemaker, the subthalamic nucleus in the basal ganglia of the brain is electrically stimulated in order to improve movement speed in particular. The disadvantage: In some DBS patients, the stimulation of the cranial nerve nucleus also leads to an undesired acceleration of decision-making.

Univ.-Prof. dr Sergiu Groppa, Head of the Movement Disorders and Neurostimulation Section of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Neurology at the University Medical Center Mainz, using the example of a visit to a restaurant: “The DBS is intended to help those affected to be able to carry out their movements in a more controlled manner, for example when eating with cutlery. At the same time, they should still be able to control the speed of their decisions so that they don’t order the first dish on the menu too quickly.”

The study results of the researchers led by Professor Groppa represent a promising approach to further developing DBS. The neuroscientific studies of the activity of the subthalamic nucleus have shown that there is no causal relationship between the control of movement speed and the regulation of the speed of decision-making processes. In this way, the study participants were able to carry out movements quickly without having to make decisions faster at the same time and vice versa. Based on this finding, the Mainz scientists have developed an improved DBS process.

“By using a new form of neurostimulation, in which the current pulses are only given at short intervals – so-called bursts – we have succeeded in influencing the motor functions of the patients even more specifically and separately from the decision-making process,” explains Professor Groppa.

A total of 15 Parkinson’s patients who had previously had a deep brain stimulator implanted to treat the movement disorders took part in the study. In order to explore the mechanisms of movement and decision control in the brain, the scientists gave short stimulation pulses and recorded the electrical activity of the subthalamic nucleus of the test subjects.

With around 300,000 people affected, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease in Germany after Alzheimer’s disease. In addition to the slowing of movement, other motor disorders such as increasing muscle stiffness, tremors and unstable posture can occur. DBS is usually used when drug therapy for Parkinson’s is no longer sufficient and the affected person is therefore losing their quality of life. In a surgical procedure, small electrodes are first placed in the brain under general anesthesia. These are connected to a pulse generator that is implanted in the chest. DBS therapy is completely reversible – the brain stimulator can be switched off and completely removed from the body.

In the Clinic and Polyclinic for Neurology of the University Medical Center Mainz, the DBS procedure has been used for almost 20 years in close cooperation with the Clinic for Neurosurgery. Around 40 to 50 procedures are performed every year. This makes the University Medical Center Mainz one of the largest DBS treatment centers in Germany. Since the end of 2021, telemedical DBS therapy has also been available to DBS patients in Mainz.

