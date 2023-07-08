New Fitness Area Inaugurated in Podenzano’s Urban Park, Promoting Physical Activity and Combating Sedentary Lifestyles

New Fitness Area Inaugurated in Podenzano’s Urban Park

Podenzano, Italy – On Saturday, July 8th, a new fitness area was inaugurated in the Urban Park of via Di Vittorio in Podenzano. This marks the first of its kind in the province of Piacenza and one of the first in the entire region. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by mayor Alessandro Piva, the municipal administration, the head of the Public Works Office of Podenzano, architect Federica Cervini, and Claudia Salvarani, the Italian middle-distance champion from Piacenza.

Mayor Piva expressed his excitement about the collaboration between Sport and Health and the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI), which led to the creation of this fitness area. The collaboration aimed at establishing equipped sports areas within public parks or beaches, providing fixed structures for outdoor physical activities. The municipality of Podenzano successfully participated in and won the tender for this project. Alongside building all the necessary infrastructure to house the fitness tools, the municipality also co-financed the project with a contribution of 12,500 euros, representing 50% of the total cost.

Speaking on the importance of this fitness area, Mayor Piva emphasized the need to combat sedentary lifestyles, particularly among young people in the region. He noted that according to OECD statistics, adolescents in the area have the lowest rate of physical activity with 94.5% not engaging in sufficient sport. In response to this issue, the new fitness area aims to provide an accessible and free space for individuals to increase their physical activity.

Mayor Piva believes that sedentary lifestyles pose significant problems to society. By encouraging more people to engage in physical activities and promoting grassroots sports, the municipality aims to improve the overall well-being of its citizens. Moreover, increased physical activity can lead to a reduction in cardiovascular and metabolic pathologies, ultimately resulting in decreased expenses for health and social care for the entire community. The uniqueness of these fitness tools lies in their inclusive nature, allowing individuals of all age groups to utilize them. To ensure that individuals use the tools correctly, each tool is accompanied by an illustrated usage guide and a QR code that directs users to the Sport and Health page. On this page, users can find guidance from experts like Jury Chechi on how to effectively use the fitness equipment. The entire area can accommodate up to 15 individuals training simultaneously.

Architect Federica Cervini explained that the Sport in the Parks project, in which over 300 municipalities participated, co-financed 50% of the project. In addition to the financial support, the project requires the municipality to identify Amateur Sports Associations or Societies operating in the area to take care of the fitness area for a minimum of two years and ensure its maintenance. The Municipality of Podenzano will soon publish an announcement on their website regarding the selection process for these associations.

The new fitness area in Podenzano’s Urban Park is a remarkable achievement, representing a significant step towards promoting physical activity and combatting sedentary lifestyles in the region. With the hope of encouraging more people to adopt healthier habits, this fitness area is expected to have a positive impact on the overall well-being of the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

