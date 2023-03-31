Explain to citizens the correct methods of using the sports equipment installed in the green areas of Modena to promote awareness and, therefore, attendance. These are the objectives of “Get to know the fitness areas in the parks”, the widespread appointment scheduled for Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April in seven fitness areas of the city, where the local sports associations and clubs are available to the Modenese to explain how to do activities sports and motor outdoors.

The initiative was presented today, Friday 31 March, taking the opportunity to ‘renovate’ one of the three new fitness areas recently completed in the city, in Berlinguer park in viale Indipendenza, by the councilor for Sport Grazia Baracchi , the councilor for public works Andrea Bosi, the contact person for the Modena area of ​​Sport and Health (the state company that promotes sport and correct lifestyles) Patrizia Marchesini and the representatives of some of the associations and sports clubs involved in the appointment. In the city, the fitness areas available to citizens created in parks and green spaces in the last two years, three of which have recently been completed and made usable: in addition to the one in Berlinguer park in east Modena, also those in the Boccaccio alla Sacca green area and at the Melotti park in Cognento.

“Arguing that it is essential to promote healthy lifestyles – states councilor Baracchi – means creating the conditions for this to be possible. The projects disseminated in the parks in favor of sport and motor activity, conceived and planned with the network of local sports clubs, aim to give precisely this type of response to citizens of different age groups and also represent an opportunity to get to know the many opportunities available in Modena, to get information and to raise awareness”.

For councilor Bosi, “the outdoor fitness areas, as well as the play areas, not only perform a social function of aggregation but, bringing these places to a greater attendance, they allow to increase their safety. Enriching our parks with structures like these – he added – in fact determines the possibility of experiencing public space in a healthy and safe way ”.

The weekend appointment to learn how to make full use of the facilities, promoted by the Municipality, is part of the actions aimed at spreading outdoor sports, identifying parks as places to encourage the psychophysical and social well-being of citizens.

The initiative will be open and free access without reservation. In detail, the instructors and technicians of Uisp are present at the Novi Sad park on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 April (Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 12); at the Caduti della Fanfara park in via d’Avia north those of Sport E20 (Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 12); at the Melotti park in via Traeri in Cognento those of Polisportiva Cognentese (Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 12); in the park of the Resistance in via La Spezia those of Pol. 87 and Gino Pini (Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 12); at the Berlinguer park in viale dell’Indipendenza those of Polisportiva Modena est (Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 12); at the Paltrinieri Anderlini park in via Boccaccio those of Crossfit team 059 (Saturday from 16 to 17.30 and Sunday from 10.30 to 12); at XXII aprile park in strada Attraglio those of Narxis (Saturday from 11.30 to 13 and Sunday from 10.30 to 12).

For further information, it is possible to contact the Sports Office of the Municipality by telephone (059 2032712) and by e-mail ([email protected]).

Inaugurated three new areas

In the city for a few weeks three new multi-station fitness areas in public parks have been available to Modena residents: these are Berlinguer park in east Modena, Paltrinieri Anderlini park in via Boccaccio alla Sacca and Melotti park in Cognento. And, within a few weeks, the equipped area in the green area of ​​via Donati will also be available, subject to a more comprehensive redevelopment.

The new fitness areas, built and tested between December and February for a total value of 150 thousand euros, are added to the one already built in 2020 in the Novi Sad park and to the three built between 2021 and 2022 in District 2 , 3 and 4. In particular, at the beginning of last year the fitness area in the XXII Aprile park was completed, usable and accessible also to users with motor disabilities, the fitness area in the green area of ​​north Peep D’Avia – park of the Dutch Fanfare and the fitness area in the park of the Resistance. In the city there are also other areas equipped for sports, including the one at the Ferrari Park and the one at the Torrazzi (the latter the result of a donation).

The interventions aim to enhance and improve the green areas already existing in the area, making the equipped spaces safer and more welcoming, so as to favor a better and more functional usability by a greater number and type of users, adults and children , also with a view to inclusion and aggregation.

In fact, with the setting up of specific spaces equipped for sport and motor activity, the opportunities for all those who use parks and green areas to run, walk and practice motor activity are widening, thus becoming more and more gyms open sky. Fitness areas in parks help create positive relationships and promote health and well-being through movement, in line with the World Health Organization’s guidelines for healthy and correct lifestyles.







