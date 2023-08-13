New flat-rate VAT number at 5% (not 15%) in the tax reform. What does the tax delegation provide for?

For who is it how the 5% flat-rate VAT regime changes with significant revisions in the new 2023 tax reform? New parameters and regulations apply to the 2023 VAT numbers, following the innovations established by the 2023 Financial Maneuver which introduced various adjustments and the changes that will take place on the basis of the tax delegation approved a few days ago. Let’s explore in detail how the flat-rate VAT regime is transformed.

Anyone who starts a business, as a self-employed person, or business or company, or start-up company can join the flat-rate scheme with a 5% rate for the first five years of the same business and only if you have a total annual income of less than 85 thousand euros. This limit was increased in the 2023 Budget Law compared to the previous 65 thousand euros requested.

After the first five years of activity and keeping the annual income within 85,000 euros, the flat-rate system remains, but with a rate no longer at 5% but at 15%, while those who exceed the income limit of 85,000 euros must switch to the tax system ordinary. With the new tax reform, in reality, the aim is to further increase this limit, bringing it up to 100 thousand euros.

Per join a flat-rate VAT number at 5% must:

be resident in Italy or produce at least 75% of income in Italy; have revenues at the end of each year of a maximum of 85 thousand euros; not having benefited from other special VAT schemes or flat-rate schemes for determining income; not participate in partnerships, professional associations, transparent SRLs at the same time as the exercise of the activity; not have controlling stakes in SRL whose activity is directly or indirectly attributable to the activity carried out with an individual VAT number; not to sell buildings, building land or new means of transport; do not bill primarily for employers with whom you are currently or have been employed within the previous two years. Even all those who have used the occasional service in the last 3 years can join the 5% VAT number.

Those who open a 5% flat-rate VAT number after the first five years must in any case switch to the 15% rate while continuing to remain in the flat-rate regime that applies to incomes of up to 85,000 euros which could rise to 100,000 with the new tax reform.

The extension of the flat-rate VAT number up to 100,000 euros is not yet official and today that those who have already opened a VAT number with a 15% flat-rate regime and have incomes of less than 85,000 euros can easily continue to maintain the flat-rate regime, even if they have exceeded the threshold of the previous 65 thousand euros.

Not only membership rules and limits for re-entering them: for those with a 5% flat-rate VAT number, further changes could come in the tax reform with new rules that could follow those already envisaged for employees.

The intention is, in fact, to provide for sick pay for workers with a VAT number to be paid in the event of absence from work and the impossibility of providing one’s work, exactly as happens for employees, as well as extend further allowances that would protect people at work and the unemployment.

Key concepts

The rules of the 2023 VAT number provide for important changes, including a flat-rate VAT of 5% for the first five years of activity, provided that the total annual income is within 85 thousand euros. This limit has been increased compared to the previous 65 thousand euros. After the first five years and keeping the annual income within 85,000 euros, the flat-rate regime remains, but with a 15% rate. Those who exceed the limit of 85,000 euros switch to the ordinary tax regime. To join the 5% flat-rate VAT number, you must meet a series of requirements, including being a resident in Italy or producing at least 75% of your income in Italy and not having benefited from other special VAT or flat-rate regimes. The intention is to provide for workers with a VAT number a sickness allowance to be paid in the event of absence from work, exactly as happens for employees, as well as to extend further allowances that protect people at work and unemployment.

