A new food alert has been triggered for these very common cured meats. If you have purchased them, do not consume them, they can be dangerous to your health

The warning came from the Ministry of Health which constantly acts as guarantor of the quality and safety of all food products marketed in Italy. In the last period there have been alerts and reports for numerous products already distributed and sold due to the risks that the consumption of these products causes.

The danger of these foods is linked to microbiological riski.e. at presence within these foods of dangerous bacteria and toxins that contaminate the food. Generally this contamination is due to two main pathogens: salmonella and listeria monocitys.

Immediately withdraw these 3 cured meats from the shelves

The Ministry of Health has recalled for microbiological risk three different products, all belonging to the same category, namely that of cured meats.

The first two products recalled are both country salami distributed in supermarkets The giant e Carrefour. The two cured meats are sold under the brand name Campagnolo Salami Gourmet Finest Cuisine Aldi e Country salami Salumi Pasini. The presence of Salmonella was reported for both products following self-tests. The withdrawn lots have the numbers 3568 with expiry on 02/12/2023; 02/12/2023 and 02/14/2023.

Both products are produced by the Smapp Spa company with a factory located in via Circonvallazione 7 in Trezzano sul Naviglio, in the metropolitan city of Milan (IT 1031 L CE identification mark). The third product involved in the alert is the Coppa of fresh pork for you Periodically with minimum conservation term 12/13/2022, reported for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes always detected following self-control tests. The cup is produced for the same Aldi chain by the Jomi Spa company.

cured meats
Cured meats withdrawn due to microbiological risk (photoweb)

Keep an eye out for symptoms and get your money back promptly

Following the report, the Ministry of Health recommends absolutely not to consume these reported cured meats. The risk is that of contracting a serious food poisoning, potentially dangerous, especially in frail subjects.

The salmonellosis it generally presents with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever accompanied by abdominal cramps, with a fairly short course. Listeria infection, on the other hand, is much more dangerous presenting symptoms similar to salmonellosis but also with the onset of severe headache and high fever. In the most serious cases, the onset of meningitis and sepsis, or in even more extreme cases, death.

for these products you can request a refund at the point of sale where the product was purchased, even without presenting the purchase receipt.

