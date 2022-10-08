The official website of the Ministry of Health these days is more active than ever. A new product was reported for physical risk, also reporting the risks to all consumers.

In recent months it seems that it is no longer possible to buy a product at the supermarket without it being reported for some physical risk or contamination, this time the protagonist of the recall is a ready sauce that must be returned to the points of sale.

Food recall for the ready sauce

The Ministry of Health once again warns all Italian consumers of a food risk that may affect the batches of the ready sauce “Zero Sauce 0% Sewwt Chili Sauce” marketed by Action Italy SRL and produced by Nutri-Dynamics.

The lots indicated in the food recall, present on the site, are the 250ml packs and those have the expiry date 01/2024, 02/2024 and 03/2024.

The physical risk was noted when a strange and possible chemical reaction was formed inside some packages, and even if the risk does not concern the product itself, the immediate recall of the products was foreseen.

The packages at risk can be swollen due to the lactic acid bacteria, which can produce excessive pressure inside the package and a consequent leakage of product, which can injure the final consumer. Lactic acid is often used during food production as it takes part in several relevant biochemical processes.

As already reported, the product itself does not cause damage to the body but you can run into problems if you have one of the indicated lots at home, so both the manufacturer, based in the Netherlands, and the Ministry of Health, have provided for the publication of the recall of the products concerned.

The item can be returned to the points of sale so as to have a refund of the total amount of the product.

The calls of the Ministry of Health

The complete list of products that have undergone a recall can be accessed on the official website of the Ministry of Health. Between September and October, 19 recalls have been reported and include food withdrawn due to physical, chemical, microbiological risk or due to the presence of allergens not properly reported on the label.

In the last 15 days, well-known products have also been recalled, such as peanuts, spelled and cinnamon flakes bars, porchetta and salmon and mayonnaise sandwiches.

In case you have any doubts about the healthiness of the products purchased, you can easily view the entire available list, where the lots, producers and reference supermarkets are clearly indicated.